Thursday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. Penny Mordaunt seizes the momentum after first Tory leadership ballot

Penny Mordaunt has surged into a prime position in the Tory leadership race, just hours after formally launching her bid.

The trade minister and former defence secretary came second in the first ballot, with 67 votes from Tory MPs - pushing Liz Truss into third, with 50 votes. Rishi Sunak was top, with 88 votes. Read the full story.

2. UK weather: Only use water for ‘essential purposes’, households told

Only use water for “essential purposes”, households have been told, as the heatwave puts pressure on emergency services.

Water companies said they were struggling to process and pump out water quickly enough to meet record levels of demand as Britain braced for another week of hot weather. Read the full story.

3. Next prime minister will be able to cut taxes without stoking inflation, says OBR

The next prime minister will have room to cut taxes without stoking inflation, Britain's fiscal watchdog has said, in a boost for Tory leadership candidates who have pledged to reduce the burden on private industry.

Tax cuts are less likely to drive prices higher because an economic slowdown appears to be taking hold, according to David Miles, a member of the Budget Responsibility Committee and a former Bank of England interest rate setter. Read the full story.

4. Netflix strikes deal with Microsoft to introduce advertising breaks

Netflix has secured a deal with Microsoft to introduce advertising breaks for its streaming service as it scrambles to offset a fall in subscribers by offering a cheaper service for customers.

The streaming giant has chosen Microsoft to be its global technology and sales partner and will provide ads through its platform, its chief operating officer Greg Peters said on Wednesday. Read the full story.

Story continues

5. Joe Biden: I will use force to stop Iran getting a nuclear weapon

Joe Biden said he would use military force against Iran to stop its regime acquiring nuclear weapons on the opening day of his first trip to the Middle East as US president.

He rejected Tehran’s demand that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) be taken off Washington’s list of foreign terrorist organisations - even if it killed his hoped for a nuclear deal with Iran. Read the full story.