Thursday morning news briefing: Christmas to bring little cheer

PM admits gatherings could be curtailed all winter
Are we approaching the nightmare before Christmas? Boris Johnson has conceded that family festivities this year are under threat. The Prime Minister said it was "too early to say" if large gatherings would be possible this winter, after imposing a blanket ban on social meetings of more than six people. His Chief Medical Officer suggested tough new lockdown measures could last until next spring. Mr Johnson admitted he was "not comfortable" bringing in rules that could separate families for months, saying it "breaks my heart" to do so - but insisted he had no choice in the face of rising coronavirus cases. From Monday, no more than six people will be able to meet socially in any surroundings. Anyone breaking the rules will be liable to a £100 fine. An army of "Covid-secure marshals" will be recruited to enforce social distancing in pubs, restaurants and other venues. Read everything we know about how the PM's new rules will affect your life. And view data analysis that shows restrictions will hit millions where virus rates are low and falling.
What will be the outcome of these tough new restrictions? Sir Mick Davis, a former chief executive of the Conservative Party, writes that the "irrational and inconsistent" policies only breed fear. Allister Heath argues that Britain's second lockdown will be even more terrible than the first. And, in a new weekly column, Michael Deacon says people want to make their own decisions rather than adhere to the "rule of six".
EU may sue to stop UK changing Brexit deal
Britain could face a legal challenge from the EU after the Prime Minister pressed ahead with plans to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement. According to reports, a draft paper prepared by Brussels states that the UK Internal Market Bill would result in a "clear breach" of the deal and "open the way to legal remedies". Ministers admit that the changes, relating to Northern Ireland, would breach international law in a "very specific and limited way". Matt finds humour by linking Brexit to the fight against coronavirus in today's cartoon. And we have a reminder of how daily life in the UK could be affected by a no-deal Brexit.
BBC offers Andrew Neil prime-time prominence
The BBC's new director-general has offered Andrew Neil a higher profile than before he was taken off air. Neil, regarded as TV's most forensic political interviewer, is considering an offer to host prime-time shows both on BBC One and BBC Two as part of a corporation overhaul. Tim Davie made a Zoom call to Neil last week to make him the offer and discussions are ongoing. Chief Reporter Robert Mendick's well-placed sources say it would make him more prominent than previously.
Arctic mission | The Royal Navy has shown that Russia does not have freedom of the Arctic by leading a multinational task group of warships and aircraft into the icy corridor of the "high north". HMS Sutherland was joined by American, Danish and Norwegian forces to demonstrate freedom of navigation above the Arctic Circle. Defence Editor Dominic Nicholls explains how the first such operation for 20 years unfolded.
Around the world: Sky turns apocalyptic orange
Residents of San Francisco woke to an apocalyptic orange sky as smoke from catastrophic wildfires in California blanketed the air and choked the sun. Fires have ravaged the state in the past month, burning at least 2.5 million acres of land. Read Josh White's report from San Francisco and view a gallery of more striking world images of the day.
Calling the changes | BT is poised to hit millions of households with an inflation-busting bill increase, piling further pressure on workers as they confront the economic toll of Covid-19. The former state telecoms monopoly is to raise the price of its products by consumer prices index inflation plus 3.9pc from March 31, raising hundreds of millions of pounds to help cover coronavirus costs and pay for broadband upgrades.
Surprise review | The Government was warned it would "kill sport" in the UK if it delayed the October 1 return of crowds in stadiums because of a second spike in Covid-19. Plans for the return of spectators were plunged back into chaos and millions of pounds were wiped off potential takings for venues as crowd numbers for pilot events were also scaled down. Oliver Brown says sport is fated to oblivion without crowds.
The codpiece that killed Dune | Denis Villeneuve's Dune may have Timothée Chalamet, but the baffling 1984 original had Sting - in a role far bigger than he ever anticipated. Ed Power explains how David Lynch's sci-fi flop made the singer a laughing stock.