Thursday evening news briefing: The surprise frontrunner to replace Sturgeon

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. A former SNP minister who led the revolt over Nicola Sturgeon's gender reforms has emerged as a surprise frontrunner to replace her. We also have the latest strike news, with cancer and A&E nurses set to join the biggest NHS strike so far.

Nicola Bulley's family reveal details of 'crisis'

Nicola Bulley's family have revealed that she suffered a crisis after she stopped taking menopause drugs. The mother of two would also not have wanted police to disclose details of her struggles with alcohol, they added. Ms Bulley went missing while walking her dog on January 27 in the village of St Michael's on Wyre - we have a minute-by-minute look at the crucial 24 hours when she vanished.

At a press conference on Wednesday, detectives investigating her disappearance announced she had struggled with a "significant" alcohol problem. Senior officers said that Ms Bulley was "vulnerable" and classed by police as a "high-risk" missing person immediately after her partner Paul Ansell reported her disappearance.

At the press conference, the police also outlined six “persistent myths” about the disappearance and how they have debunked them. Lancashire Constabulary said an “unprecedented” amount of "false information, accusations and rumours" had hampered the investigation so far.



As Lancashire Police faces a growing backlash over its response, The Telegraph understands the force has not referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC). Forces have a mandatory obligation to refer themselves to the watchdog when they have had prior contact with someone before they die or suffer serious injury, Neil Johnston reports.

Police were called to Ms Bulley's home in Inskip on January 10 over a concern for welfare before she disappeared just over two weeks ago. However, the force has not referred itself to the IOPC because police do not believe her disappearance was linked to mistakes by officers.

Former SNP minister emerges as surprise frontrunner

A former SNP minister who led the rebellion against Nicola Sturgeon’s gender reforms has emerged as a shock candidate to replace the departing First Minister. Ash Regan, who resigned from Ms Sturgeon’s government to vote against her plans to allow all Scots aged over 16 to change their legal sex by signing a declaration, is believed to be considering entering the leadership contest.

Story continues

The Edinburgh East MSP, who was seen as a competent community safety minister before she quit in October, is yet to publicly confirm a bid but has called for members who quit the party in protest at the gender reforms to be allowed to rejoin to vote in the contest.

Daniel Sanderson reports that while the SNP does not publish its membership figures, it is believed thousands have resigned to join Alex Salmond’s Alba Party while more followed them in protest of the party’s controversial transgender agenda.

King faces anti-monarchy protesters in Milton Keynes

King Charles faced protesters holding signs stating "Not my King", as he arrived for an engagement in Milton Keynes on Thursday.

Some anti-monarchy activists in the crowd also booed as they held up the bright yellow signs.

The King went over to shake hands with supporters waving Union Jack flags, and smiled before entering a church to attend a reception of local community members and town officials. The monarch visited Milton Keynes to celebrate its new city status, which was awarded as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Evening briefing: Today's essential headlines

Strikes | Cancer and A&E nurses will take part in a 48-hour walkout next month in a major expansion of the Royal College of Nursing’s strike action. Nurses in more than 120 NHS employers in England will strike over pay and staffing, up from 73 earlier this month and 44 in December. The union said it is expanding the action after the Government refused to engage in negotiations.

Comment and analysis

World news: Kyiv warned against retaking Crimea

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned that a Ukrainian attempt to retake Crimea would be a red line for Vladimir Putin that could escalate the conflict. It has been reported that Mr Blinken told a group of experts that the US is not seeking to actively encourage Kyiv to reclaim the peninsula that was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014. The US’s top diplomat said the decision should be left up to Ukraine to decide alone. Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer met with Volodymyr Zelensky in his first visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Interview of the day

Yvette Cooper: ‘The Home Office has walked away from crime and justice’

Labour’s shadow home secretary believes the government has caused a crisis of confidence in policing after failing to show any leadership

Read the interview

Sport news: Brilliant Brook is standout batsman

Harry Brook’s Test career is only five matches old but it is long enough for him to be rated as England’s most dependable batsman at the moment. His 89 off 81 balls was the standout innings on a day of high entertainment that ended with England in the ascendancy again, writes Nick Hoult in Mount Maunganui. New Zealand responded to Bazball by playing on England's patience, hanging the ball out wide and asking them to chase it.

Editor's choice

TV | ‘We’ve cancelled five great shows this month’: inside TV’s streaming apocalypse

Fashion | How Pharrell Williams landed the top job at Louis Vuitton

Family | My teenage son’s battle with psychosis

Business news: Kinks guitarist pleads with Elon Musk

The lead guitarist of the rock band The Kinks has pleaded with billionaire Elon Musk to stop censoring the band’s name after Twitter automatically hid its posts. Videos shared by band members have been hidden behind warnings saying that they include “potentially sensitive content”, as Twitter’s technology appeared to take exception to the band’s name. Dave Davies, the 76-year-old guitarist on tracks such as Waterloo Sunset, posted a message to Twitter’s billionaire owner on Twitter - you can read what he said by clicking here.

Tonight starts now

Book premium economy with this airline – it's the closest you can get to business class | Airlines are introducing bigger cabins to tempt more of us to upgrade from economy – should we splash out or just stay put?

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

Leave the Cornish crowds and holiday along Essex’s underrated coastline instead | The county has hidden creeks, mysterious islands, quiet beaches and ancient seafaring towns, yet it remains relatively unexplored.