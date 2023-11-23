Thursday evening news briefing: Hamas to release 13 hostages on Friday
Good evening. A Gaza truce and hostage release will start on Friday morning, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman said.
Elsewhere, net migration has hit a new record high, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Hamas to release 13 hostages on Friday, says Qatar
A Gaza truce and hostage release will start on Friday morning, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman said. “The pause will begin at 7am on Friday ... and the first batch of civilian hostages will be handed over at approximately 4:00 pm on the same day,” Majed Al-Ansari said Thursday, adding that the number of people freed will be thirteen.
Net migration to UK hits record high
Net migration has hit a new record high, according to the Office for National Statistics. In the year to December 2022, net migration is estimated to have hit a record 745,000, revised figures show. The previous estimate for the year to December 2022 had been 606,000, but the ONS has since raised this in light of “unexpected patterns” in the behaviour of migrants.
BBC reporters accuse it of favouritism towards Israel
The BBC has been accused by its own journalists of favouritism towards Israel and a failure to “humanise Palestinian victims” in the ongoing conflict. In a 2,300-word letter to Al Jazeera, eight of the corporation’s UK-based journalists accused their employer of failing to “accurately” cover the Israel-Hamas conflict since the war began.
Snowdonia tragedy | A slippery road sign has appeared near the spot where four teenagers died following a car crash in Snowdonia.
Revealed | How record immigration is paying for Tory tax cuts
Dublin | Three children injured in ‘stabbing attack’ near school
Ukraine | Russian state TV journalist killed in drone strike
Netherlands | The election winner who backed Tommy Robinson
Ofsted chief | ‘Social contract’ between schools and parents is breaking down
Jill Kirby | The ‘sick’ are perfectly capable of working
Tom Harris | Our arrogant establishment has given up on controlling immigration
Matthew Lynn | Mass migration has been an economic and political catastrophe
Michael Deacon | Gary Lineker is making an utter fool of himself over Israel
Mike Warburton | Jeremy Hunt overlooked the biggest threat to the self-employed
The World Health Organization has issued an “official request” for China to share more information about an undiagnosed respiratory illness that is reportedly spreading among children in the country.
‘This is a ballsy little number’: The Telegraph’s annual Christmas cake taste test
The nostalgic festive staple is a tough one to get right, but this year’s winning slice makes all others pale in comparison.
Senior OpenAI staff warned that a closely-guarded project at the company posed risks to humanity prior to Sam Altman’s sacking, it has been claimed. A project known internally as Q* was said to have been able to accurately solve simple maths problems. While only at the level of a child, AI algorithms have struggled with maths concepts and have so far been more adept at mimicking language.
Helena Morrissey | ‘Drab clothes made me invisible at work – I’ve since discovered how to dress for success’
Tax | Why it no longer pays to save for your own retirement
Revealed | Black Friday holiday deals do exist (if you know where to look)
Clive Tyldesley | I left TalkSport over betting links
Cricket | Ben Stokes pulls out of IPL to ‘manage workload and fitness’
Ronnie O’Sullivan | ‘I could stay at the top of snooker with one arm and one leg’
Thom Gibbs | It’s not big and it’s not clever but we should all laugh at Germany
Golf | Rory McIlroy beats Tiger Woods to £12m impact bonus described as ‘kick in the face’
Tool | The calculator that shows Jeremy Hunt’s tax cuts are a farce
‘Are you a woman?’ | The conversations to avoid this Christmas
Money | Chancellor closes £29k Isa loophole – here’s how long you have left to cash in
