Thursday evening news briefing: Hamas to release 13 hostages on Friday

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. A Gaza truce and hostage release will start on Friday morning, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman said.



Elsewhere, net migration has hit a new record high, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Hamas to release 13 hostages on Friday, says Qatar

A Gaza truce and hostage release will start on Friday morning, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman said. “The pause will begin at 7am on Friday ... and the first batch of civilian hostages will be handed over at approximately 4:00 pm on the same day,” Majed Al-Ansari said Thursday, adding that the number of people freed will be thirteen.

Net migration to UK hits record high

Net migration has hit a new record high, according to the Office for National Statistics. In the year to December 2022, net migration is estimated to have hit a record 745,000, revised figures show. The previous estimate for the year to December 2022 had been 606,000, but the ONS has since raised this in light of “unexpected patterns” in the behaviour of migrants.

BBC reporters accuse it of favouritism towards Israel

The BBC has been accused by its own journalists of favouritism towards Israel and a failure to “humanise Palestinian victims” in the ongoing conflict. In a 2,300-word letter to Al Jazeera, eight of the corporation’s UK-based journalists accused their employer of failing to “accurately” cover the Israel-Hamas conflict since the war began.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Snowdonia tragedy | A slippery road sign has appeared near the spot where four teenagers died following a car crash in Snowdonia.

Comment and analysis

Story continues

World news: WHO asks China for more data on spread of ‘mystery’ child pneumonia

The World Health Organization has issued an “official request” for China to share more information about an undiagnosed respiratory illness that is reportedly spreading among children in the country.

Feature of the day

‘This is a ballsy little number’: The Telegraph’s annual Christmas cake taste test

The nostalgic festive staple is a tough one to get right, but this year’s winning slice makes all others pale in comparison.

Read the piece

Business news: OpenAI board warned Project Q* could ‘threaten humanity’ prior to Sam Altman’s sacking

Senior OpenAI staff warned that a closely-guarded project at the company posed risks to humanity prior to Sam Altman’s sacking, it has been claimed. A project known internally as Q* was said to have been able to accurately solve simple maths problems. While only at the level of a child, AI algorithms have struggled with maths concepts and have so far been more adept at mimicking language.



Live business news: Borrowing costs jump as traders unpick Hunt’s Autumn Statement

Editor’s choice

Helena Morrissey | ‘Drab clothes made me invisible at work – I’ve since discovered how to dress for success’

Tax | Why it no longer pays to save for your own retirement

Revealed | Black Friday holiday deals do exist (if you know where to look)

Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Sign up to our free Sport Briefing Newsletter to receive the latest sporting news, direct to your inbox every weekday morning.

Three things for you