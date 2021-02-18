Thursday briefing: Sunak budget to back careful reopening

Photograph: WPA/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s March budget will be a fresh Covid rescue package that defers plans for significant tax increases, government sources have confirmed. The budget will be dominated by measures to protect jobs and shore up support for shuttered sectors. With vaccinations proceeding rapidly, Sunak had hoped to be able to focus on rebuilding the economy for the long term and helping businesses to expand and take on more workers. But the Treasury and No 10 are in agreement that easing lockdown restrictions must be sustainable – Johnson has stressed a gradual reopening with schools coming first.

Sources say the budget is likely to echo Sunak’s autumn “plan for jobs”, extending support schemes such as furlough and the business interruption loans. The Labour shadow chancellor, Anneliese Dodds, has been pressing Sunak to make an early announcement on extending business support schemes to avoid a “cliff-edge” next month when they are due to end. The Resolution Foundation has said up to 1.9 million people in January had either been out of a job or on full furlough for more than six months. The foundation is calling on Sunak to extend targeted support for hardest hit sectors of the economy.

Keir Starmer will use a major speech today to say the budget is “a fork in the road” and should be a moment to “diagnose the condition of Britain and to start the process of putting it right”. Starmer will claim the coronavirus pandemic has hit the UK so hard because 10 years of Conservative rule has “weakened the foundations of our society”. A classified report prepared for the government and seen by the Guardian says a “perfect storm” of low wages, cramped housing and failures of the £22bn test-and-trace scheme has led to “stubbornly high” coronavirus rates in England’s most deprived communities. In two of the UK’s worst-hit areas, Blackburn-with-Darwen and Leicester, the study marked “Official-Sensitive” found that more people seeking financial help to self-isolate had been rejected than accepted, which could make them unable to comply because they needed to work to survive.

Facebook cuts off news – A row over paying news providers for their content has escalated with Facebook stopping its users seeing stories from all Australian media outlets. The government in Canberra is moving to introduce laws requiring Facebook and Google to pay a share of their advertising revenues towards the cost of gathering and producing the news that is shared on their platforms. Google has been moving towards deals with media outlets but Facebook insists the idea is unworkable. The blanket news ban has sparked anger, partly because in the middle of a pandemic Australian government information services, charities including domestic violence services, fire brigades and a host of other users have found their Facebook pages were also inexplicably blocked. The Australian government has said it will not back down on introducing the media code and condemned Facebook’s “heavy-handed” action, while some people are calling for the return of MySpace.

‘Wildly unfair’ – The UN secretary general, António Guterres, has criticised the “wildly uneven and unfair” distribution of Covid vaccines, saying 10 countries have administered 75% of all shots so far and demanding a global effort to get all people in every country vaccinated as soon as possible. Those winter storms sweeping the US have thrown the vaccination drive into disarray, leading to the closure of dosing sites and holding up shipments. Pfizer has warned that its Covid vaccine, like Oxford’s, appears to be less effective against the South African strain – this and other developments at our global live blog.

Tax avoiders hired by HMRC – The tax office has been criticised by MPs for using contractors who are themselves tax avoiders. The row centres on HMRC “loan charge” provisions meant to claw back unpaid taxes from people engaged under “disguised remuneration” schemes. When a crackdown was launched in 2016 there were claims that individuals were hit with “life-changing” tax bills even though they entered into the schemes thinking they were a condition of their job. The Loan Charge Action Group campaign says its freedom of information requests have revealed at least 15 contractors using disguised remuneration schemes worked for HMRC and its IT division RCDTS between 2016 and 2020. HMRC responded that it was possible for contractors to use such schemes without the participation or knowledge of whoever had hired them.

Cummings brainchild lives – The government is moving to set up a secretive defence research agency that would be exempt from freedom of information and rules that govern the spending of taxpayers’ money. The Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria) could be the subject of an £800m announcement as soon as this week. It would operate similarly to the Darpa agency in the United States. Aria is one of Dominic Cummings’ ideas that observers had thought would be shelved once he left. The Conservative manifesto said the agency would “support blue skies research and investment in UK leadership in artificial intelligence and data”.

Hammam morphs into a bar … A magnificently decorated 12th-century Islamic bathhouse, replete with dazzling geometric motifs and eight-pointed star skylights, has emerged during renovation of a tapas bar in Seville, Spain. Last summer the owners of the Cervercería Giralda decided to take advantage of local roadworks and the Covid lull to redecorate. It was known the site may once have been an ancient hammam. “We were doing some works and got an archaeologist in, and that’s how the baths were discovered.”

One day last July the team were gently chipping away the ceiling plaster when they uncovered a skylight in the form of an eight-pointed star. “It just couldn’t have been anything but a baths,” said the archaeologist, Álvaro Jiménez. “We just had to follow the pattern of the skylights.” Their explorations uncovered an exquisite piece of design dating back to the 12th century when the Almohad caliphate ruled much of today’s Spain and Portugal. “Absolutely everything here is decorated, and, luckily, it’s survived.” The hammam-cum-bar has now been conserved and repaired and the Giralda is due to open once again in two or three weeks.

Today in Focus podcast: A fight for environmental justice

In parts of the American south, many homes don’t have access to working waste treatment – something the Alabama activist Catherine Flowers is fighting to change.

Lunchtime read: The student versus the algorithm

Josiah Elleston-Burrell had done everything to make his dream of studying architecture a reality. But, suddenly, in the pandemic summer of 2020, he found his fate was no longer in his hands – and began a determined battle to reclaim his future.

Josiah Elleston-Burrell, who battled to get his results adjusted after the infamous Ofqual algorithm marked him down. Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

Sport

At the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka has beaten Serena Williams 6-3, 6-4 to take her place in Saturday’s women’s final. Jamie Cudmore and James Haskell are at the head of a new lobby group called Progressive Rugby, which has been launched with an open letter to Sir Bill Beaumont, chairman of World Rugby calling for urgent reforms to the sport. Goals from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva in a 3-1 win at Everton earned Manchester City a 17th consecutive win in all competitions and sent them 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Erling Haaland scored twice and set up another goal as Borussia Dortmund defeated Sevilla 3-2 in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie in Spain.

Sebastian Coe insisted he was delighted to see Britain’s Elliot Giles shatter his British indoor 800m record in a performance so astonishing it reignited the debate over the new wave of super spikes. Chris Silverwood insists Test cricket is England’s priority despite the much‑debated rotation policy and the suggestion players could miss the first Test against New Zealand this summer to play in the Indian Premier League. A third member of France’s management team has tested positive for Covid-19 while the rugby federation is investigating whether there is a link with an outbreak among the sevens team. And in an interview with the Guardian, the in-form Chelsea forward Fran Kirby has spoken of scoring with cramp, beating the doubts and the secrets behind her flourishing partnership with Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder.

Business

Chinese shares have risen during the first trading session after a week-long holiday. Other Asian markets were hit by profit-taking – the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell but remained still close to an all-time high. Australian stocks traded 0.05% lower, while Japan’s Nikkei was unchanged. The FTSE is building up to open higher; sterling is worth $1.385 and €1.150 at time of writing.

The papers

The Guardian’s front-page lead is “Covid spreading most in children as overall infections show big fall”. The virus is now spreading most among primary school-age children and young people, the React 1 study from Imperial College London suggests. Our picture lead is the row over “strikingly hostile” and arguably misdirected questioning on Radio 4 Women’s Hour of Zara Mohammed, the first woman to lead the Muslim Council of Britain. The Metro leads with “£4,500 to get Covid”, about the roughly 90 people signing up for “human challenge trials” to see what happens when they are exposed to the virus (the money is compensation, not pay).

Prince Philip features on a number of front pages as he continues a precautionary stay in hospital after feeling unwell – cornily done by the Sun as “We hope you Phil better” (one would be amused to know whether the Duke has ever been called Phil to his face, and if so, what happened next). The Telegraph’s lead is “Parents to test children for Covid twice a week” – the paper says it’s hearing there will be only one round of mass testing when schools go back. The Express resumes familiar form with “We must take prudent steps to freedom” – no prize for guessing whom that paraphrases.

“Thousands of students want jobs in nursing” says the Times, which feels like welcome news in these times. “Revealed: NHS blueprint for tackling Covid vaccine hesitancy” – that’s in the i, meanwhile a video campaign urging ethnic minority communities to take the Covid-19 vaccine is to be aired simultaneously by the main British broadcasters on Thursday. The FT leads with “Frost to head EU relations after Whitehall power struggle” – officials therein are cited as saying the peer and Brexit negotiator got promoted to the cabinet by threatening otherwise to quit his role as an adviser to Boris Johnson.

