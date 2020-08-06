Thursday briefing: Leaders knew stockpile could 'blow up all of Beirut'

Top story: Lethal stash was from impounded ship

Hello, Warren Murray delivering the first news of this morning.

Lebanese officials have admitted the massive port explosion in Beirut that killed at least 135 people, injured thousands and left many more homeless came from nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate kept unsafely in a warehouse since 2014. As recently as six months ago, officials inspecting the consignment warned that if not moved it would “blow up all of Beirut”. The government, facing popular fury, said it was putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how the highly explosive materials came to be stored less than 100 metres from residential neighbourhoods.

In 2014 a Russian-owned vessel carrying the chemical – a fertiliser that can be used in bombs – was impounded at Beirut’s port, with its load apparently confiscated and taken ashore. Various reports said a fire started at a warehouse in the port before spreading to the ammonium nitrate’s storehouse and igniting the contents.

The explosion has left much of East Beirut uninhabitable and 300,000 people are said by the governor to have fled the city. International rescue crews have begun flying in to help with the search for survivors. Martin Chulov writes: “Ground zero of the explosion that destroyed much of the Lebanese capital was an enormous arc of warehouses, restaurants, homes and shops that, until Tuesday evening, were the still-functioning heart of an already dying city … Grappling with the cause of such a catastrophic event looms as yet another test for a government that has failed to convince many Lebanese that it is up to implementing a stated goal of introducing accountability. ‘If any country wants to help us, please help institutions you can trust,’ said Fady Haddad, a doctor. ‘Not through the government.’” Here is how anyone wishing to donate can help.

* * *

Grace Millane killer appeals – The man convicted of murdering the British backpacker Grace Millane in Auckland, New Zealand, has begun an appeal against his guilty verdict and jail term. “This appeal is about whether the trial process miscarried,” his defence lawyer, Rachel Reed, told an Auckland court hearing today. In November, a jury took just five hours to unanimously agree that the accused, whose name is suppressed, murdered Millane, 22, in his hotel room after the pair met on a date in Auckland in December 2018. He hid her body in a suitcase and buried it in bushland. In February a judge sentenced the 28-year-old to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years. His lawyer indicated in March that he would appeal.

* * *

Revolt against revolution – The biggest planning shake-up for decades in England has been met with claims it will “dilute” oversight, stifle affordable housing and lead to “slum” dwellings. Under a government white paper out today, applications based on pre-approved “design codes” would get automatic approval and land across England would be put into categories of growth, renewal or protection. Many projects would be allowed automatically in “growth” areas; in “renewal” zones, largely urban and brownfield sites, proposals would receive “permission in principle” subject to basic checks. Green belts and areas of outstanding natural beauty would be protected. The Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA) condemned the proposals, saying 90% of planning applications were currently approved but there were up to 1m unbuilt permissions. Labour said it would “set fire to important safeguards” while the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) said the proposals would do “almost nothing” to create more affordable and sustainable homes. Shelter condemned a widened exemption for developers from having to provide affordable housing. Government sources insisted there would be no dilution in building standards.

* * *

Coronavirus latest – Nicola Sturgeon has warned a lockdown in Aberdeen could extend to other towns after health officials linked 32 pubs and golf courses to the outbreak in the city. Meanwhile bereaved relatives have described harrowing experiences losing loved ones to Covid-19 in evidence to the new all-party parliamentary group (APPG) for coronavirus – Downing Street was accused of being “asleep at the wheel” and of mounting a “sluggish” response. There is concern the virus may spread more easily in school and summer camp settings than previously understood, after the emergence of new details of outbreaks in the US state of Georgia and in Israel. Donald Trump has again said he believes coronavirus will “go away, sooner rather than later” despite his top public health expert, Anthony Fauci, saying it would take until next year, and mass vaccination, to bring it under control. In Britain, the Runnymede Trust says people from black, Asian and other minority ethnic backgrounds face greater barriers in shielding from Covid-19, with employment, public transport, and multigenerational and overcrowded households all risk factors. For further developments head to our live blog.