Thursday briefing: Kamala Harris secures nomination for White House and history

Top story: Barack Obama tears apart successor

Hello, Warren Murray here, let’s quick-march through the news.

On the third night of the Democratic convention, Kamala Harris has formally accepted the vice-presidential nomination, becoming the first black woman and first Asian American to join a presidential ticket for a major party. Speaking on themes ranging from her upbringing and structural racism in America, to the impact of coronavirus and Donald Trump’s “failure of leadership [which] has cost lives and livelihoods”, Harris cast the presidential election as “a chance to change the course of history … Years from now, this moment will have passed. And our children and our grandchildren will look in our eyes and ask us: Where were you when the stakes were so high? They will ask us, what was it like? And we will tell them. We will tell them, not just how we felt. We will tell them what we did.”

Hillary Clinton called on Democratic voters to turn out in “overwhelming” numbers for the November election, to ensure Donald Trump does not “sneak or steal his way to victory”. In a searing critique of his successor Barack Obama told the convention: “This [Trump] administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win. So we have to get busy building it up – by pouring all our effort into these 76 days, and by voting like never before.”

Here are some key takeaways from night three. Joe Biden is due to give his acceptance speech on Thursday night US time.

Fears Putin opponent poisoned – In breaking news this morning the Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny is “unconscious” in hospital after drinking tea suspected of being laced with poison, according to his press secretary. Navalny, 44, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, was returning to Moscow by plane from Tomsk in Siberia when he fell ill, said his press secretary, Kira Yarmish. “We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into his tea. That was the only thing he drank this morning. The doctors say that the toxin was absorbed more quickly because of the hot liquid. Right now Alexei is unconscious.” Last year Navalny had an acute allergic reaction that one doctor said could have resulted from poisoning.

Cummings link to A-levels contractor – A company run by long–term associates of Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings has been working with Ofqual on its disastrous A-level results strategy, the Guardian can reveal. Public First has been involved since June after being granted a contract that was not put out to competitive tender, and details or costs of which have not been made public. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said Gove had not been involved in making the arrangement. It has emerged that Ofqual was warned at least a month ago of flaws in its exams algorithm, but the Guardian understands it pressed ahead under ministerial pressure to prevent grade inflation. Students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland hoping to use the vocational BTec qualification for university face a delay but also a potential lifeline, after the assessor Pearson said it would use internal assessments and marks to regrade final results, meaning many young people could be awarded higher grades.

Trump and QAnon – Facebook/Instagram has taken down or restricted more than 10,000 groups, pages and accounts associated with QAnon, the baseless rightwing conspiracy theory movement. The company also blocked 300 QAnon hashtags and took down 1,500 advertisements. Thousands more pages and groups are being reviewed for restriction or takedown. Facebook will still allow people to post content that supports QAnon but “will restrict their ability to organize” on its services. Overnight, Donald Trump has suggested that because the group “like me very much”, he likes them. When a reporter pointed out that QAnon supporters believe Trump is “secretly saving the world from this Satanic cult of paedophiles and cannibals”, the president replied: “I haven’t heard that but is that supposed to be a good thing or a bad thing?”

Outcry over death in Channel – A Sudanese teenager who disappeared at sea has been found dead on a beach near Calais after trying to cross the Channel with another boy in an inflatable dinghy using shovels for oars. His body was found on the beach of Sangatte, near to the former site of the notorious “jungle” refugee camp. The other boy was taken to hospital with hypothermia. Tensions are rising over the British government’s insistence that people attempting boat crossings should be making their asylum claims on French soil. Charles Devos, head of a Calais rescue service, said the youths were in “a small boat that you can find in supermarkets and that you inflate by mouth … It would have been impossible to make the crossing in it.”