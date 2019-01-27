Thurman vs. Lopez results: Keith Thurman gets majority decision over Josesito Lopez in hard-fought clash

NEW YORK — Keith Thurman got a game test in his return from a 22-month absence from boxing.

The WBA welterweight champion nonetheless retained his title with a majority decision victory over Josesito Lopez at Barclay Center in Brooklyn, with judges scoring it 113-113, 115-111 and 117-109 in favor of "One Time."

The highlight of the bout was Thurman landing a slick step-back left hook to drop Lopez in the second round. The only time that "One Time" found trouble was the seventh round, when Lopez landed a barrage of shots that had the champ backpedaling and what appeared to be in some serious trouble.

Thurman kept his composure to end that round, counter-punching his way to landing stinging shots the rest of the night to pull out the decision.

Sporting News scored the bout a unanimous decision in favor of the champion.

"He had me buzzed and shaken up in the seventh round, but I tried to stay on the outside away," Thurman said during his postfight interview in the ring. "I was a little off in my prediction of how long his arms were. He lunged in and was really willing to commit to the knockout. He came right for me. I said you wouldn't see the best Keith Thurman tonight, but you'd still see a world class performance, and I gave you that tonight."



The winner and still undefeated champion could wind up looking at a unifying title shot, either by facing Manny Pacquiao or the winner of the Shawn Porter-Yordenis Ugas bout on March 9.





If it's going toe-to-toe with the legend "Pac Man," Thurman is game.

"I would most likely definitely take the Manny Pacquiao fight this year," he said. "I feel good. That was a beautiful fight. I'm ready to fight wherever Pacquiao wants it."

"Either way, I will be back later this year. Believe that," he added.



Thurman will have some time before making his next move. For now, the champ is back, with his returning victory under his belt.





Here's how the Thurman-Lopez main card went (all times Eastern):

Main event: Keith Thurman def. Josesito Lopez by majority decision (113-113, 115-111, 117-109)

Round 12: The crowd is booing as Thurman is doing a lot of dancing around early, having this victory in the bag and knowing it. Lopez is going for broke, swinging and missing wildly. A wild right hook does land under the 30-second mark, though. Still, Thurman holds his ground and there's the final bell, with both boxers embracing after a hard-fought clash. We'll give this round to Lopez for being the aggressor and chasing Thurman around the ring. One could make the case for giving him Round 6 as well, but other than the 12th, seventh and sixth, you'd be hard-pressed to award Lopez any other rounds. Thurman won this handily on SN's card. Let's see how the judges score it. (118-109 Thurman)

Round 11: Lopez lands a lunging left hand while Thurman is backpedaling, but the champ keeps his footing and returns fire with a left-right combination. Thurman adds a right hook and sneaks in the uppercut moments later — crisp, hard-hitting shots that are scoring for the champion. Thurman has feasted on the last 30 seconds of nearly every round, peppering Lopez with a three-punch combo seconds before the round ended. Here comes the 12th and final round. By no means has this been a "warm-up fight," as Thurman has had to work. The champ has weathered some fire and maintained control. (109-99 Thurman)

Round 10: What started as a low-action first 90 seconds ended in a high-action latter half of the round with Thurman working from the counterpuncher role, effectively landing clean shots that include a pair of nice combinations. (99-90 Thurman)

Round 9: "One Time" with a crisp left jab, ducking under a wild Lopez shot seconds later. An overhand right from Lopez grazes Thurman's head but doesn't do much more damage than that. Hard right hook from Thurman followed up by a couple of stinging jabs. Lopez lands a nice left hook in the round's waning seconds. (89-81 Thurman)

Round 8: Thurman lands a left-right combo to the chin and has a bounce in his step back just like that. He's back to ducking and dodging Lopez's punches after that strong round from the contender. Lopez is head-hunting, swinging and missing, but connecting to the body. Perhaps he should throw shots at the champ's body more. (79-72 Thurman)

Round 7: Lopez catches Thurman with a right that pushed "One Time" back and is pouring it on. The champ is backpedaling and not looking good! He looks hurt. Thurman is on his bike as Lopez is walking the champ down all around the ring. Thurman lands a stinging right to end the round, but Lopez did damage and took that round definitively. Lopez has heard all the talk about Thurman eyeing a big 2019 and is responding, doing his best to play spoiler. (69-63 Thurman)

Round 6: Lopez lands three consecutive left hooks to Thurman's body — one of which, well, made him grimace "One Time." But just when we were getting ready to award the round to Lopez, Thurman ends the round with a three-punch combination, reasserting his control and dominance halfway through. (60-53 Thurman)

Round 5: Give Lopez credit for continuing to come forward, but Thurman made him pay at points. Both landed late shots. (50-44 Thurman)

Round 4: A right uppercut followed by a right cross and right hook all land for Thurman as he continues to apply pressure and style on Lopez. He's outclassing "Riverside Rocky" in every aspect of the sweet science. With under 30 seconds to go, Lopez lands a three-punch combo to drive Thurman back, but the champ answers with a lunging right hook moments later. (40-35 Thurman)

Round 3: It's early, but Thurman is thoroughly dominating. Another round for the champ, with a stiff right hook landing on Lopez's chin as the signature punch in the round. (30-26 Thurman)

Round 2: Thurman is opening up the repertoire, landing a three-punch combination of a chin-checking right and a right-left to the body. A left hook drops Lopez right where he stands at the around the 15-second mark, and a step-back left hook at that. Goodness gracious, did that land lightning-quick. Lopez is hurt! He gets up and Thurman charges him, but Lopez is saved by the bell. Let's see if Thurman can continue the pressure and possibly end it. (20-17 Thurman)

Round 1: Thurman is looking spry and sharp, landing some stinging jabs, while still feeling out his game contender. Lopez answers with some body shots that land. Now, "One Time" is digging in with a lunging hook to the body. And then we see an uppercut from Thurman just under the one-minute mark. Thurman with a sharp combination before ducking and dodging several punches from Lopez to end the round. That was Thurman's first pro round in 22 months. Now that the opening round is out of the way, let's see how comfortable Thurman can get as he settles back into the ring. (10-9 Thurman)

9:44 p.m.: The attendance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn is announced at 9,623.

9:42 p.m.: And here comes the return of undefeated WBA welterweight champion Keith "One Time" Thurman, who's receiving a nice pop from the crowd.

9:40 p.m.: Here comes "Riverside Rocky," Josesito Lopez, looking to shock the world and take Keith Thurman's title in what would be a big upset.

9:30 p.m.: The crowd just went crazy when Kownacki declared that he wants to be the first Polish-American world heavyweight champ. Could a fight between Kownacki and Wilder be in the near future? The main event, with Keith Thurman returning from a 22-month absence to put his WBA welterweight title on the line against Josesito Lopez, is next.

9:23 p.m.: Given the vicious way Washington hit the mat with a thud, the ref could have ended it right there. That was a thoroughly dominant showing from Kownacki. The Brooklyn crowd erupted when the Jumbotron flashed to a grinning Deontay Wilder. "I want to thank my team, without them I wouldn't be where I'm at. I want that belt," Kownacki said during his postfight interview in the ring.

Co-main event: Adam Kownacki pulverizes Gerald Washington with second-round TKO

Round 2: Kownacki picks up where he left off from that opening round, blasting Washington with heavy shots. And just like that, Washington's down with a thud! He tries to get up but stumbles back down to the canvas. The ref could have ended it there but allowed it to continue after making Washington walk to his right and left. Kownacki comes right back and lands a few more shots that makes the ref call it off. Wise stoppage. Kownacki is your emphatic winner.

Round 1: Kownacki comes in throwing heavy hands and ends the opening round by rocking Washington with a barrage of rights and lefts. An overhand right does damage, briefly wobbling Washington. (10-9 Kownacki)

9:10 p.m.: The co-main event pitting heavyweights Gerald Washington and Adam Kownacki is up next. Washington out first to A$AP Ferg's "New Level." And here comes Kownacki, who's Polish, having called Brooklyn home since the age 7. "Babyface" has a large contingent of fans here proudly cheering him on.

Tugstsogt Nyambayar def. Claudio Marrero by unanimous decision in WBC featherweight eliminator

9:08 p.m.: Several Mongolian flags are being proudly held up here as Nyambayar is announced as the winner via unanimous decision. He definitely earned it. Hard-fought "W."

9:03 p.m.: Exciting end to a solid fight. Sporting News has "King Tug" winning this one by a few rounds. Let's see how the judges score it.

8:46 p.m.: Nyambayar scoring with some thudding right hands, including a lunging one early in that eighth round that landed flush.

8:38 p.m.: Six rounds in and Nyambayar is in firm control. A thudding hook combination to the body and chin punctuated that round for the Mongolian boxer.

8:25 p.m.: Pressed up against the ring post, Marrero smiles after Nyambayar lands some shots. Not smart because Nyambayar responds with a chin-checking left hook. Marrero didn't smile the rest of that third round. Let's see if "King Tug" can keep his momentum going strong in the fourth.

Tugstsogt Nyambayar starting to let his hands go, showing his Olympian boxing skill set in RD3 on @PBConFOX. #NyambayarMarrero #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/DG5UarlEkI — PBC (@premierboxing) January 27, 2019

8:21 p.m.: "King Tug" with a few hooks to the body, including a right hook he put his weight into, to which Marrero nods his head as if to say they didn't have any mustard on them. But when a fighter nods off a punch, that usually means it does indeed sting.

8:17 p.m.: Marrero and Nyambayar both very much feeling each other out during that first round.

8:08 p.m.: Both boxers have made their way into the ring and this fight is just a couple of minutes away from the opening bell.

8:02 p.m.: Kicking off the main card on Fox will be Claudio Marrero and Tugstsogt Nyambayar in a WBC featherweight eliminator.

7:54 p.m.: Chris Colbert gets the unanimous decision victory over Josh Hernandez. Good fight to end the prelims, as the main card is up next.

7:17 p.m.: The last fight of the prelims — between Josh Hernandez and Brooklyn's own Chris Colbert — is about to start here at Barclays.

Thurman vs. Lopez main card

Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez for Thurman's WBA welterweight title; welterweights (main event)

Adam Kownacki vs. Gerald Washington; heavyweights (co-main event)

Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Claudio Marrero in WBC featherweight eliminator; featherweights

Undercard results

Chris Colbert vs. Josh Hernandez; Junior lightweights

Gary Antuanne Russell def. Roberto Almazan by second-round TKO; junior welterweights

Chordale Booker def. Juan De Angel via unanimous decision; middleweights

Stephen Fulton def. Marlon Olea via fifth-round TKO; lightweights

Mark Duncan def. Daniel G. Flores by third-round TKO; middleweights

William Deets def. Marsellos Wilder via fourth-round KO; cruiserweights

Tyrek Irby def. Jonathan Figueroa by unanimous decision; welterweights

Mycheal Teal def. Jacob Landin by first-round TKO; middleweights

