Thunderstorms roll through Kansas City area as severe winds pick up in Missouri

Severe storms were expected to blow from central Kansas and into the metro area by Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The service warned residents of the possibility of severe thunderstorms and showers moving through swaths of Missouri and Kansas, including the metro area.

The severe thunderstorms were expected to start at 2 p.m. just south of Interstate 70 and East of Interstate 49. Extreme weather may continue until 7 p.m in cities across central Missouri.

Most of the severe, evolving storms have moved east of the metro area, the weather service said.

Residents can be prepared for “large hail” and “damaging winds.” Over social media, the service also suggested there may be an isolated tornado.

Strong to severe storms are expected to start across southern & central MO later this afternoon.



Showers & t-storms currently across east central KS will move into the area later this afternoon. The severe risk for these storms is lower, but hail & high winds are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms from east and central Kansas were expected to move into the metro through the late afternoon. Hail and high winds are possible for these storms as well.

Colder air was expected to move into the area behind the storms, sending temperatures tumbling into the mid-30s overnight Saturday, according to a prior report by The Star.

Snow could mix in with rain as the temperatures drop. However, it may be difficult for snow to accumulate since surface temperatures are expected to be too warm.

The temperatures are expected to stay in the low 50’s through Sunday, before returning to normal on Monday and the upper 70’s on Tuesday through Thursday.