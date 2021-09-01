Thunderstorms, rainfall in Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours: IMD

Visual representation of rains in North India (Photo/Twitter/IMD)

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted on Wednesday.

The latest prediction said that rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Lodi road, IGI airport, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF and Ghaziabad during the next 2 hours.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall in some more parts of Uttar Pradesh. It said moderate-intensity rainfall is likely over Bagpat, Baraut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Meerut, Shamli, Khatauli, Daurala, Hastinapur, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, Raya, Nandgaon, Barsana, Gulaoti, Iglas, Hathras, Saharanpur and Gnagoh.

In Haryana, rain is predicted in Tosham, Meham, Hansi, Bhiwani, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Sohana, Gohana, Gannaur, Rohtak, Panipat, Jind, Hissar, Rajad, Kaithal, Karnal, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Hissar, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar during the next 2 hours.

Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Meham during the next 2 hours.

Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would also occur in Rajasthan's Khairthal, Bhiwari, Viratnagar and Alwar.

Earlier, in the day, IMD issued an orange alert for the national capital.

The national capital has been receiving rainfall since yesterday morning causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. The vehicular movement was also affected due to incessant rainfall.

Due to incessant rainfall, a tree fell near the Janpath area of the national capital damaging several vehicles.

Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4. In the month of August, the national capital has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30. This is around 31 per cent below the normal of 209.4 mm for the month, according to the IMD's rainfall statistics. (ANI)