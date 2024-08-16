Thunderstorms expected to hit Memphis on Saturday; FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times moved up

A volunteer holds up a “hush y’all” sign as a golfer prepares to hit on the ninth hole on the first day of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

MEMPHIS — The third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will not start on time Saturday at TPC Southwind.

Thunderstorms are expected to strike the Memphis area early Saturday, PGA Tour officials announced Friday afternoon. In light of the inclement forecast, players will begin teeing off at approximately 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Rounds one and two featured the 70-player field teeing off in pairs every 10 minutes beginning at 7:20 a.m. on the first tee. On Saturday, players (in groups of three) will tee off simultaneously on Nos. 1 and 10 from 9:45-11:45 a.m.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is no stranger to altering things based on the weather. Extreme heat and thunderstorms kept things from proceeding as planned, but it did not delay the conclusion of the tournament.

Chris Kirk held a one-stroke lead after day one of the signature event after shooting a 6-under-par Thursday. On Friday, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland enjoyed plenty of success, as each one shot 7-under.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek