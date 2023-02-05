Thunderstorms could hit the Sacramento area, with heavy snow also falling on the Sierra

Maggie Angst
·2 min read
Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

A storm system sweeping across Northern California on Sunday will bring showers and potential thunderstorms to the Sacramento region through the night, as well as more heavy snow in the Sierra.

But come Monday, the storm clouds are expected to part, leading to clear skies and sunshine that will continue for most of the coming week.

“After those storms dissipate this evening, we are expecting dry weather through the week,” said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sacramento. “There could be some patchy fog in the morning hours (on Monday) but otherwise, mostly clear skies.”

Scattered showers arrived over the Valley early Sunday, with reports of small hail falling around Elk Grove and Calaveras County to the south.

Up to 10 inches of snow was dumped on the northern Sierra overnight, with another foot of powder expected before the end of the day.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the northern Sierra Nevada through 10 p.m. Sunday. The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee issued a backcountry avalanche warning for the central Sierra Nevada range, including the greater Lake Tahoe Area, until 7 a.m. Monday.

Chain controls were in place Sunday afternoon for all major routes to Tahoe, including Interstate 80, U.S. Route 50 and California State Route 88.

“We’re encouraging folks to avoid traveling over the Sierra today,” Chandler-Cooley said. “The conditions are still looking pretty hazardous and they’re not likely to change anytime soon.”

Latest Stories

  • Weather alert: ‘Multiple hazards’ in effect for Miami area. What the forecast says

    Here are the advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

  • Hurricane-force winds atop Mount Washington as wind chills dip below -100

    Yikes! The home of the world's worst weather lived up to its nickname on Friday.

  • Colorado River crisis so severe lakes Mead and Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes

    One California water manager says Colorado River reservoirs aren't likely to refill. Scientists agree that the region needs to plan for a drier future.

  • Thousands in N.B. remain without power as weather warnings lifted

    Extreme weather warnings were lifted across New Brunswick Saturday evening, but more than 12,000 N.B. Power customers remained without electricity. Friday night and into Saturday morning, temperatures dropped with some areas of the province recording wind chills ranging from -33 to -45, prompting Environment Canada warnings across the entire province. Strong winds continued throughout the day alongside some flurries, creating some whiteout conditions across the Northumberland Shore. An all-time

  • B.C. rattled by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, shaking reported

    Some residents in Kimberley, B.C., reported shaking from the minor earthquake on social media late Saturday evening local time.

  • Burst pipes around Nova Scotia have plumbers scrambling to keep up

    Gavin Hankin of Halifax Plumbing and Heating wasn't looking forward to Sunday. "[Sunday] is going to be catastrophic because these [water] lines that have frozen, you know, they're likely to split and then leak and then flood," he said late Saturday afternoon. Hankin was on call and said he received around 100 calls for service to deal with frozen pipes that happened because of the extreme cold that gripped the province. Temperatures dipped as low as –28 C in some parts of Nova Scotia without th

  • Almost 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power in wake of extreme cold

    As Nova Scotians deal with a blast of frigid weather, some are also dealing with power outages. As of 3:11 p.m. AT Saturday, around 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity. The primary reason behind the outages is strong winds, which are causing trees to fall on lines, said Nova Scotia Power's senior director of transmission and distribution operations, Matt Drover. Extreme cold warnings were in place for Nova Scotia Saturday, but were lifted by mid-afternoon. Environment Cana

  • Three things that made the Eastern Canada cold snap so bizarre

    Record wind chills were not only felt across Eastern Canada but also throughout the northeastern United States.

  • Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

    California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. “This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture," said Capt. Patrick Foy, a department spokesman.

  • Opinion: The Great Salt Lake is disappearing. Utah has 45 days to save it

    Salt Lake City's namesake is evaporating, and with it a resource crucial to the West's economy, weather and health — not to mention millions of migratory birds.

  • Extremely cold morning ahead for Ontario before warmup arrives

    Widespread extreme cold warnings cover much of Ontario as a blast of frigid Arctic air reaches the province to start the weekend.

  • Pacific Coast Indigenous nations see a glimmer of hope for the future of salmon

    Brook Thompson grew up along the shores of the Klamath River in Northern California, where her family would spend their summers camping and catching salmon. "It's where I got a lot of connection about my culture and my family history," said Thompson, 27, a member of the Yurok and Karuk tribes, to Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild. The Klamath River, which flows from Oregon through Northern California and is part of the Yurok and Karuk traditional territory, once provided a bountiful supply of sa

  • Advocates say Toronto warming centres at capacity as extreme cold grips the province

    TORONTO — Extreme cold gripped much of Ontario on Friday, prompting warnings from Environment Canada, while homeless advocates said warming centres in Toronto were at capacity during the frigid conditions. Environment Canada warned of wind chill values between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario, and up to -50 C in parts of northern Ontario. The federal weather agency said the cold could cause frostbite to develop on exposed skin within minutes. Rafi Aaron, a Toronto-base

  • Footage shows the moment Greenpeace activists scaled a Shell oil platform that was being transported in 'rough conditions' in the Atlantic

    Greenpeace climate activists, protesting against Shell and the fossil fuel industry, boarded an oil platform being transported to the North Sea.

  • 'Not telling us the truth': NSP customers complain utility isn't transparent about outages

    Joella Foulds's neighbour was so frustrated by the frequency of power outages in their Cape Breton community Saturday that she started noting what time the outages occurred. Between 3:55 p.m. and 6:13 p.m. AT Saturday, the list had 60 entries. "It was just totally annoying," said Foulds, a Boularderie Island resident. "You just never knew if the power was going to be on or off." Extreme cold and high winds caused a peak of 30,000 customers to be without power in recent days. As of Sunday at 3:12

  • Ice Floats Along Niagara River During 'Brutal Cold' in Ontario

    Environment Canada reported minimum temperatures as low as -25 degrees Celsius in parts of Ontario on Saturday, February 4, as “brutal cold” hit eastern Canada.Video posted by Denis Kreze on Saturday shows the view at sunrise from Fort Erie looking across the Niagara River toward Buffalo, New York, as pieces of ice float on the waterway. Kreze said that it was “absolutely frigid.”The Canadian weather service forecasted that the temperature would rise in the area as the arctic blast passed. Credit: Denis Kreze via Storyful

  • Mount Washington wind chill: New Hampshire summit fell to minus 108 F, likely lowest recorded

    The summit of Mount Washington, New Hampshire, dropped to a mark that is likely the lowest wind chill ever recorded in the United States.

  • Frigid air can be bad for humans, but is it good for killing ticks?

    Could this cold snap be the nail in the coffin for ticks that have survived the above-average winter temperatures across the Maritimes? The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman speaks to an expert.

  • Tribes, researchers debate final fate of P-22, famed LA puma

    The life of Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion followed a path known only to the biggest of Hollywood stars: Discovered on-camera in 2012, the cougar adopted a stage name and enjoyed a decade of celebrity status before his tragic death late last year. The popular puma gained fame as P-22 and cast a spotlight on the troubled population of California’s endangered mountain lions and their decreasing genetic diversity. Now, with his remains stored in a freezer at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, wildlife officials and representatives from the region’s tribal communities are debating his next act.

  • Electric semi-trucks are ready to be deployed, but there aren't near enough plugs to charge them

    Truck manufacturer Daimler is ready to deploy 2,000 electric semi-trucks per year on US streets, but it wouldn't know where to charge them.