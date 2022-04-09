After thunderstorms comes snow in B.C. as spring shocks the coast

Quite the setup is establishing itself in B.C. for the next several days, including rather low freezing levels for this time of year, so this means more snow for ski areas and for communities near sea level, something that is rare for this time of the year. The unsettled conditions will also include a threat for pop-up thunderstorms over the next few afternoons, as well, for parts of B.C. More on the timing and impacts of the inclement weather, below.

INTO NEXT WEEK: AFTERNOON STORM RISKS AND RARE APRIL SNOW

It's going to snow in April in British Columbia. It happens every year, in the mountains, of course, but an unusually pesky and near record-cold trough will sprinkle snow across lower elevations. The upper air is cold enough that it will plunge the snow level towards sea level under heavier precipitation. The cold air aloft will also be the catalyst to spark off a few thundershower chances into early next week.

Snow opportunity No. 1

An upper trough stretching towards the coast will provide enough oomph to allow bursts of wet snow across Vancouver Island right through early Sunday morning. Some heavier precipitation might cross Georgia Strait into the pre-dawn hours Sunday, painting parts of the Lower Mainland white into Sunday morning, but confidence remains low.

Snow opportunity No. 2

A system sliding into Washington state by Monday morning means the higher terrain of Vancouver Island once again can accumulate some snow. Heads up if travels take you across Highway 4, also affectionately known as "The Hump."

Snow opportunity No. 3

Yet another upper trough pivots towards Vancouver Island later on Tuesday. It seems all of these lows want to move in during the overnight, which helps accumulate snow this time of year. The April sun often zaps any snowfall opportunity during this time across lower terrain.

Nanaimo has only recorded snow 10 times in April, with 40 per cent of it happening in April 2008. Watch for a couple more to be added to this statistic over the coming days.

BCTEMPTUES

As mentioned, the upper trough is extra chilly this time of year, with temperatures near -40°C at about five kilometres above the surface. The surface temperatures will still warm into the single digits with our April sun angle, but this fuels the instability that can be the harbinger of heavy convective showers containing small hail.

Colder than normal temperatures will gradually rise to closer to seasonal values for Easter weekend. Happy spring, B.C.

With files from Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Thumbnail courtesy of Alma Tolentino, taken in Nanaimo, B.C.

