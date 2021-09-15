After a day of severe risk, East Coast storms linger somewhat into Thursday

Severe risk covered parts of the Maritimes Wednesday, and though that threat has diminished, some storm chance will continue overnight into Thursday morning. Beyond, conditions will gradually improve to round out the week, but forecasters are keeping a close eye on a developing tropical system, which could bring rain to parts of the region this weekend. More on the mid-week thunderstorm timing, plus what we know so far about this next tropical threat, below.

Visit our Complete Guide to Fall 2021 for an in-depth look at the Fall Forecast, tips to plan for it and much more!

INTO THURSDAY: LESS SEVERE ROUND OF STORMS LINGERS

The system that rolled through Atlantic Canada and parts of Quebec Wednesday raised some severe storm risk for parts of the region, particularly New Brunswick, and it's not quite over yet.

As the front continues to move southeastwards overnight, some non-severe thunderstorms may bubble up in parts of Nova Scotia, along with the south coast of Newfoundland.

AtlRiskWed

The severe risk has dissipated from earlier in the day, but any storms that do fire up will feature some strong winds and heavy local downpours.

Beyond, a lingering risk for showers and storms continues into the day on Thursday as well.

RELATED: Why nocturnal thunderstorms can be particularly dangerous

LATE WEEK AND WEEKEND: ABOVE SEASONAL TEMPERATURES, BUT WITH THE RISK FOR RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL SYSTEM

As conditions clear and the thunderstorm threat eases, the end of the week will end mostly sunny and warm, though with a chance for scattered rain showers at times.

"We're also closely watching the potential for a tropical system to develop off the U.S. East Coast later this week with some potential for this system to bring rain to parts of the region this weekend," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "The track of the storm is still highly uncertain, so it is also possible that this system will stay too far south to impact the region."

Above seasonal temperatures are expected to dominate during the second half of September, but with quick shots of much cooler weather possible at times for Newfoundland.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the weather across Atlantic Canada.