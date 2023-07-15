When a thunderstorm stalled over Peterborough and turned streets into rivers

When a thunderstorm stalled over Peterborough and turned streets into rivers

This Day In Weather History is a daily podcast by Chris Mei from The Weather Network, featuring stories about people, communities and events and how weather impacted them.

--

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, July 15, 2004, the City of Peterborough, Ont., woke up to widespread flooding. Overnight, the city received over 190 mm of rain, overwhelming the city's drainage system.

The extreme rain was due to a storm system that hovered over the area longer than usual. Usually, a storm like this would produce between 50 to 60 mm of rain.

Peterborough, Ontario Courtesy TWN

Peterborough, Ontario. Courtesy of TWN

At 7:20 a.m, Peterborough declared a state of emergency. Roads, homes, and buildings across the city were flooded. Toronto sent pumper trucks to assist residents to remove water from their basements.

The downtown area was also flooded. Potted plants along King Street were seen floating down the road. The Grassroots Café patio completely floated away.

*Peterborough, Ontario. Courtesy of TWN

Peterborough, Ontario. Courtesy of TWN

North parts of the city were flooded too. Marina Boulevard looked like a river. Water rushed down the road until it fed into a nearby creek.

*Peterborough, Ontario. Courtesy of TWN

Peterborough, Ontario. Courtesy of TWN

Since the flood, the city has replaced its pipes and has invested in flood-reduction projects.

To learn more about the 2004 Peterborough flood, listen to "This Day In Weather History."

Subscribe to 'This Day in Weather History': Apple Podcasts | Amazon Alexa | Google Assistant | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Overcast'