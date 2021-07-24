Tornado warning issued in southwestern Ontario as severe storms roll through

5:20 p.m. EDT - Severe thunderstorms prompted at least one tornado warning in southwestern Ontario on Saturday evening as a cold front pushed across the Great Lakes region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning as an intense thunderstorm moved near Kincardine, Point Clark, Amberley, Ripley, and Kinlough.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," said Environment and Climate Change Canada in their warning.

The agency added: "Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."

CURRENT TORNADO WARNINGS:

Wingham - Blyth - Northern Huron County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

SATURDAY: A RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS, A TORNADO THREAT IN THE SOUTHWEST

Thunderstorms began to fire up in southern Ontario on Saturday afternoon, with one severe thunderstorm tracking off of Lake St. Clair a little before 4 p.m. That storm has since fallen below severe limits, but plenty more will follow as a cold front pushes across Lake Huron this evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of southwestern Ontario through Saturday evening.

While the entire region can expect a chance for thunderstorms on Saturday, the severe risk stretches from northern Ontario down toward southwestern sections.

The strongest thunderstorms could produce torrential downpours, strong wind gusts and small hail. But forecasters say there is also a conditional threat for rotating storms, which could produce one or two tornadoes. The greatest tornado chance will be near the southern Huron shores and across southwestern Ontario in the afternoon and evening.

Many of the areas expecting storms on Saturday are under a special weather statement for the potential for very heavy rain. Some spots could see 30 to 50 mm of rain this evening, with a few areas possibly picking up even higher totals.

The threat for heavy rain is the result of a deep reserve of moisture throughout the atmosphere. Thunderstorms can tap into this moisture like a reservoir, leading to excessive rainfall rates.

Look out for flash flooding during heavy rain. It’s never safe to traverse a water-covered roadway, no matter how shallow the water may appear.

SUNDAY: STORM THREAT CREEPS INTO SOUTHERN QUEBEC

Classic mid-summer weather is expected in southern Ontario for Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30°C. Typical mugginess will send feel-like values into the mid- to upper-30s across the region.

The cold front will move into Quebec on Sunday, bringing a risk for thunderstorms over much of the province during the afternoon hours.

A risk for non-severe thunderstorms will remain in eastern Ontario, as well, as a result of some leftover instability. The main hazards with Sunday’s storms would be strong wind gusts, torrential rainfall, and small hail.

NEXT WEEK: WARM AND FAIR TO START, WITH RAIN CHANCES RETURNING BY TUESDAY

The warm, humid weather will continue early next week for southern Ontario, extending into southern Quebec by Monday.

The last week of July would typically see a seasonal high of about 27°C in Toronto. Highs next week for the city should climb into the upper 20s for the start of it, with humidex values well into the 30s during the afternoon hours. However, the warmth will be short-lived.

Temperatures are expected to be on the cool side of seasonal late next week and for the Civic Holiday long weekend.

After this weekend, the next chance for widespread showers and storms will return Tuesday night as a cold front approaches and moves across the region. There’s a potential for more storms later in the week.

The comfortable pattern will continue through early August, so we do not expect any prolonged periods of hot weather over the next couple of weeks.

Thumbnail courtesy of Lisa Witherspoon, taken in Willow Beach, Ont.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest forecast across Ontario.