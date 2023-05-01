Thunderstorm risk increases wildfire concerns for B.C. and Alberta

Wildfire season is underway across British Columbia and Alberta, and already, fires are burning throughout parts of the region.

This week's warm and dry conditions will fuel concerns with the wildfires, along with a risk for thunderstorms, some which could grow severe in spots.

Monday

Areas: Southern B.C. and western Alberta

Weather: Risk of thunderstorms and wildfires. Main threats include heavy downpours, frequent lightning, hail, and gusty winds.

Confidence: Medium

Baron - BCAB Monday storm risk - May1

Tuesday

Areas: Southern B.C. and western Alberta

Weather: Risk of thunderstorms and wildfires. Main threats include heavy downpours, frequent lightning, hail, and gusty winds.

Confidence: Medium

Baron - BCAB storm risk - May1

Risk primarily for Tuesday afternoon, with similar hazards as outlined for Monday’s risk. Storms will be a little more confined toward southeastern British Columbia.

Prepare

Stay alert and monitor the forecast for updates. Have a plan and a place to head indoors if the weather changes.

Watches mean conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms. Warnings mean they are imminent or are occurring in your area.

In communities with elevated or high wildfire danger ratings, residents should take time now to review emergency preparedness and evacuation plans in the event of a nearby fire. Individuals and families should be prepared to take care of themselves for at least 72 hours in case of evacuation due to wildfires.

Analysis

The ingredients are aligning to provide multiple days of thunderstorm activity across southern British Columbia and western Alberta. An upper trough spirals up from Washington state, providing lift for thunderstorms across southern B.C. by early Monday. These morning storms will be elevated in nature, and have limited severe thunderstorm potential.

Baron - Thunderstorm energy - May1

As Monday progresses, however, more surface energy will build up in the east of the Okanagan Valley, which could result in the formation of a few stronger thunderstorms.

However, there is an extreme concern for an increase in wildfire activity in Alberta, as there is a possibility of lightning strikes in the foothills beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through the week.

As well, the culmination of drier-than-normal weather and a lack of meaningful precipitation in the foreseeable future have created ideal conditions for wildfires in Alberta.

WESTFACTORS

The fire danger rating is currently very high to extreme across a large section of southern Alberta, made more dangerous by gusty winds.

Through the week

The risk for thunderstorms will remain in B.C. and Alberta through mid-week.

Very warm conditions for B.C.'s Interior through the middle of this week with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 20s. Rapid snowmelt will continue in the alpine regions and rising stream levels will continue to be a concern with the warmth.

Rising temperatures and dry conditions in Alberta will worsen the situation in the days and weeks ahead as the province moves into the peak of its wildfire season.

