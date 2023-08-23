Thunderstorm drops heavy rain, lightning over Boise on Tuesday. More rain is on the way

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

A strong supercell thunderstorm moving northward passed through downtown Boise on Tuesday evening, dropping heavy rain and lightning over the city.

The storm, which lasted about 20 minutes, was the first of what appears to be two storms that will pass through the downtown area, according to weather radar. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the downtown area, warning that urban and small stream flooding is expected.

A National Weather Service meteorologist observed about an inch of running water on both the roadways and sidewalks in downtown Boise. A Statesman reporter also saw deep puddles of standing water on the Interstate 84 Connector near downtown Boise.

The Weather Service recorded 0.73 inches of rain at the Boise Airport from the first storm.

A thunderstorm that dropped 1.5 inches of rain in early June resulted in the connector being temporarily shut down by Boise police as the department worked to remove standing water. Other parts of Boise also temporarily flooded.

The Boise Police Department had not closed any roads or responded to Statesman inquiries at the time of publication.