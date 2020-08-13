Thunderbird Entertainment to Host Webcast on August 25th 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD) (OTC: THBRF) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company will host a webinar investor presentation on Tuesday 25th August 2020, at 2:00PM EST.

During the webcast, Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Thunderbird Entertainment's CEO, will introduce and discuss key areas of Thunderbird's business, including an overview of the Company's business units, Company evolution, the increasing demand for entertainment content, growth strategy and business model. Following the formal PowerPoint presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: Thunderbird Presentation.

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website following the event.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service, multiplatform production, distribution, and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird kids and family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird productions. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

SOURCE Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital, Phone: + 1 905.326.1888 ext 1, Email: glen@bristolir.com; Media Relations Contact: Julia Smith, Finch Media, Phone: +1 604.803.0897, Email: julia@finchmedia.net

