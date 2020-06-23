Thunderbird Entertainment to Present at Sidoti's Inaugural Microcap Virtual Investor Conference

Conference provides digital forum for small cap and microcap companies to engage with investment community

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TBRD.V) (THBRF) ("Thunderbird" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Sidoti's Inaugural Microcap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on Tuesday, June 30 th.

Thunderbird's CEO, Jennifer Twiner McCarron , along with the Company's Chairman of the Board, Brian Paes-Braga are scheduled to present at 1:00 PM ET .

A video webcast of the Thunderbird presentation will be available at the following link: Thunderbird Sidoti 2020 Presentation.

Ms. Twiner McCarron and Mr. Paes-Braga will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings for registered Sidoti clients throughout the conference.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service, multiplatform production, distribution, and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles , Toronto , and Ottawa . Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird kids and family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird productions. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv .

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

