Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-20) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (8:00 pm ET)
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Presented by @EnergyTransfer
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are AVAILABLE.
Greg Monroe (Not With Team) and McKinley Wright IV (G League Two-Way) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/myugrTL61c – 8:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
@D'Angelo Russell x @Karl-Anthony Towns
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The TImberwolves starting five is officially back together for the first time since December 15th.
Official starters tonight…
Patrick Beverley
D’Angelo Russell
Anthony Edwards
Jarred Vanderbilt
Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
#NBAAllStar @D'Angelo Russell
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Thunder tonight
Giddey over 6.5 asts
– Had 14 in 3 quarters last game
KAT over 22.5 pts + over 5.0 FT makes
– They’ll double, but still great matchup
SGA under 7.0 made FTs
– Wolves foul a lot, but he averages 5.4 per game (+ 1st game back) – 6:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder got into Minneapolis yesterday, but Jeremiah Robinson-Earl didn’t fly in until this morning after clearing protocols.
JRE will get the start. – 6:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks names the starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 6:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch had a cool answer pregame when asked about Josh Giddey:
“He’s fearless for a young player. Got a lot of game to him. He reminds me a little bit of a combination of a little bit of LaMelo and a little bit of Luka. He just has this command of the ball.” – 6:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
vote 🐺 to All-Star »
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors (back soreness) is a game-time decision, per Mike Wilks.
Starters:
– Shai
– Giddey
– Wiggins
– Poku
– Robinson-Earl – 6:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch sais pregame that both Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are IN tonight against Oklahoma City.
Finch said they both will start and that he will use the sam rotation pattern — DLo out early, in w/ 2nd unit — but that they will probably player shorter shifts. – 6:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Josh Giddey has a little LaMelo and a little Luka in him.
Finch: “They found themselves a really nice player.” – 6:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Karl-Anthony Town and D’Angelo Russell will play tonight, Chris Finch said. – 6:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
None of the Thunder’s 10-day guys are here in Minnesota. So no Hopson, Hoard, Edwards or Sarr. – 6:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Updated Thunder injury report:
Lu Dort (Knee) OUT
Vit Krejci (GL) OUT
Isaiah Roby (H&S) OUT
Derrick Favird (back) questionable
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (H&S) available – 6:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Two officials again tonight for the Thunder. Third time that’s happened in the last week.
Tom Washington is in health and safety protocols. Ed Malloy and Brent Haskill will officiate. – 5:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is also back pic.twitter.com/zhW8fJW7cf – 5:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann is back tonight pic.twitter.com/HrNPrYgPgI – 5:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder center Isaiah Roby has been added to health and safety protocols. – 5:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Wilks will again coach the Thunder tonight. His fifth game as acting head coach. – 5:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder hits the road to kick off a mini-series against the Minnesota Timberwolves following a two-day break between games.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/RMNqooEDlW pic.twitter.com/ja1c4TZ56J – 3:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
With Jeremiah Robinson-Earl returning, every Thunder player is now out of Covid protocols. – 2:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to available for tonight. – 2:38 PM
