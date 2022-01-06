Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-20) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

– 8:03 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Lance Stephenson was born to try to steal the Thunder from the Kyrie Irving return game. – 8:01 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are AVAILABLE.

Greg Monroe (Not With Team) and McKinley Wright IV (G League Two-Way) are OUT. – 8:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

– 7:49 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New podcast with @J. Kyle Mann on the implications of LeBron at the 5, Monk, Fox-Haliburton fit, the state of the OKC Thunder, Franz Wagner, our Jabari Smith Jr. evaluation, and much more involving some of the NBA's oldest and youngest teams. I absolutely loved having this convo. – 7:41 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

– 7:37 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

– 7:32 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

On May 17, 2011, Dirk Nowitzki set an NBA postseason record for most FTM in a game without a miss, sinking 24 in a 121-112 win over the Thunder.

The only player to match Nowitzki in any game, regular season or postseason, is James Harden (Dec. 3, 2019). – 7:31 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The TImberwolves starting five is officially back together for the first time since December 15th.

Official starters tonight…

Patrick Beverley

D’Angelo Russell

Anthony Edwards

Jarred Vanderbilt

Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:26 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

– 7:08 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🗣 Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander become THE guy?

🗣 Franz Wagner and the Magic

🗣 Jabari Smith Jr.’s NBA potential

– 7:02 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

– 6:57 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Thunder tonight

Giddey over 6.5 asts

– Had 14 in 3 quarters last game

KAT over 22.5 pts + over 5.0 FT makes

– They’ll double, but still great matchup

SGA under 7.0 made FTs

– Wolves foul a lot, but he averages 5.4 per game (+ 1st game back) – 6:48 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder got into Minneapolis yesterday, but Jeremiah Robinson-Earl didn’t fly in until this morning after clearing protocols.

JRE will get the start. – 6:42 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mike Wilks names the starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Aaron Wiggins

Aleksej Pokusevski

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 6:36 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch had a cool answer pregame when asked about Josh Giddey:

“He’s fearless for a young player. Got a lot of game to him. He reminds me a little bit of a combination of a little bit of LaMelo and a little bit of Luka. He just has this command of the ball.” – 6:36 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

– 6:35 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Derrick Favors (back soreness) is a game-time decision, per Mike Wilks.

Starters:

– Shai

– Giddey

– Wiggins

– Poku

– Robinson-Earl – 6:34 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

– 6:30 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch sais pregame that both Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are IN tonight against Oklahoma City.

Finch said they both will start and that he will use the sam rotation pattern — DLo out early, in w/ 2nd unit — but that they will probably player shorter shifts. – 6:29 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Josh Giddey has a little LaMelo and a little Luka in him.

Finch: “They found themselves a really nice player.” – 6:21 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Karl-Anthony Town and D’Angelo Russell will play tonight, Chris Finch said. – 6:16 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

None of the Thunder’s 10-day guys are here in Minnesota. So no Hopson, Hoard, Edwards or Sarr. – 6:06 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Updated Thunder injury report:

Lu Dort (Knee) OUT

Vit Krejci (GL) OUT

Isaiah Roby (H&S) OUT

Derrick Favird (back) questionable

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (H&S) available – 6:05 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Dirk Nowitzki is the @Dallas Mavericks all-time leader in:

🥇 GP

🥇 GS

🥇 MIN

🥇 FGM

🥇 FGA

🥇 3PM

🥇 3PA

🥇 FTM

🥇 FTA

🥇 OREB

🥇 DREB

🥇 TREB

🥇 BLK

🥇 PTS

– 6:01 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Two officials again tonight for the Thunder. Third time that’s happened in the last week.

Tom Washington is in health and safety protocols. Ed Malloy and Brent Haskill will officiate. – 5:50 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is also back pic.twitter.com/zhW8fJW7cf – 5:47 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Tre Mann is back tonight pic.twitter.com/HrNPrYgPgI – 5:42 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder center Isaiah Roby has been added to health and safety protocols. – 5:40 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mike Wilks will again coach the Thunder tonight. His fifth game as acting head coach. – 5:24 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Catch up on the latest episode of Onward presented by @Verizon.

– 4:30 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder hits the road to kick off a mini-series against the Minnesota Timberwolves following a two-day break between games.

@OUHealth Game Day Report

– 3:15 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

With Jeremiah Robinson-Earl returning, every Thunder player is now out of Covid protocols. – 2:51 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to available for tonight. – 2:38 PM

