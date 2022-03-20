Thunder vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50) play against the Orlando Magic (18-53) at Amway Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,092,624 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $7,030,438 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

