Thunder vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oklahoma City ThunderLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Orlando MagicLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50) play against the Orlando Magic (18-53) at Amway Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,092,624 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $7,030,438 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!