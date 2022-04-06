Thunder vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder (24-55) play against the Utah Jazz (47-32) at Vivint Arena

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $3,414,517 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $3,177,956 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: AT&T Sportsnet – Roc
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

