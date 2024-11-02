Thunder vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $40,533,720 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $87,770,275 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma
Home Radio: KEIB 1150 / S: KWKW
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Thunder vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest