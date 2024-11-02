Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Thunder vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $40,533,720 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $87,770,275 per win

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 2, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - SoCal

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma

Home Radio: KEIB 1150 / S: KWKW

Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

