Thunder Valley Casino to host monthlong job fair. Here are the positions and how to apply

Thunder Valley Casino Resort is hosting a walk-in job fair through January to fill 100 full- and part-time positions covering a range of job titles.

Interviews begin Jan. 4 and will continue through Jan. 27.

Candidates can complete an online application at thundervalleyresort.com/careers before arriving at the job fair and should be willing to work weekends and holidays.

Applicants must be at least 18. For some jobs, applicants must be 21 or older.

Some benefits included with full-time casino positions include: medical, dental, vision, paid time off, life and long-term disability insurance, and tuition reimbursement.

Other benefits for full- and part time-positions include: 401K matching funds, leadership development training, and health and wellness training.

Open interviews will be conducted for: housekeepers, housepersons, janitorial porters, emergency medical technicians, security officers, cage cashiers, table games dealers, food servers, cooks, bakers, food court attendants, bus persons, beverage servers, beverage porters, and kitchen workers.

Scheduled interview times: