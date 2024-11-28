Thunder star Jalen Williams exits game against Warriors with right eye injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams exited Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a right eye injury shortly before halftime and didn't return.

Williams went down grabbing at his eye after Jonathan Kuminga dunked over him with 39 seconds left in the first half. The Thunder forward stayed on the floor for a short time before he limped to the locker room with help. He was seen with an ice bag on the area during halftime.

Coach Mark Daigneault said after the Thunder's 105-101 victory he had no further details on Williams' status.

“I have no update on it, and I’ll just leave it at that for now,” Daigneault said.

In 16 minutes of action, Williams had 13 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a pair of steals, helping the Thunder to a 62-50 lead at intermission.

Williams is second on the Thunder averaging 22.1 points per game and leads the team with 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

___

The Associated Press