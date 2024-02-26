Thunder play the Rockets on 5-game win streak

Houston Rockets (25-32, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (40-17, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Houston.

The Thunder have gone 24-13 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is at the bottom of the Western Conference with just 41.5 rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 7.7.

The Rockets are 17-16 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is fourth in the NBA with 45.9 rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 9.2.

The 121.5 points per game the Thunder score are 8.4 more points than the Rockets give up (113.1). The Rockets average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Thunder allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 26 the Thunder won 123-110 led by 36 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Fred VanVleet scored 20 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Williams is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

VanVleet is averaging 16.5 points and eight assists for the Rockets. Sengun is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 124.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 8.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 111.8 points, 48.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Rockets: Tari Eason: out (leg), Steven Adams: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press