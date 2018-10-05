Thunder guard Andre Roberson to be re-evaluated in two months after knee setback

The Thunder will be without Andre Roberson for at least two more months. (AP Photo)

The Oklahoma City Thunder may be without Andre Roberson even longer than expected. The 26-year-old suffered a setback while rehabbing from knee surgery and won’t be re-evaluate for two months, according to Erik Horne of the Oklahoman.

Roberson ruptured his left patellar tendon in January during a game against the Detroit Pistons. His rehab from the injury was going well. In July, Roberson said he wanted to return to the team by the start of training camp. By August, that timetable shifted to December.

The setback could impact whether Roberson can meet that deadline. If the team waits two months to re-evaluate Roberson, that would already put him in early December. At that point, he would likely have to build back up to playing shape, which could take time.

In 39 games last season, Roberson averaged 5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The majority of Roberson’s value came on defense. At the time of the injury, Thunder coach Billy Donovan said losing Roberson was like losing “a guy that gets 25 points a game.”

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

