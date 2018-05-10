Thunder forward Paul George teases fans before team announces knee surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Paul George had a scope procedure on his left knee on Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

George teased Instagram followers Wednesday afternoon with an unexplained photo of himself smiling in a hospital bed captioned “Good spirits.”

George teased Instagram followers Wednesday afternoon with an unexplained photo of himself smiling in a hospital bed captioned "Good spirits."





The Thunder later confirmed his knee procedure.

The Thunder later confirmed his knee procedure.





What’s next for Paul George?

George is coming off an excellent season in his first year with the Thunder where he averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals while earning his fifth career All-Star bid. He is expected to opt out of the final year of his current contract worth $20.7 million to seek a lucrative long-term deal.

Whether that will be in Oklahoma City or elsewhere is unknown. George has been linked to having interests in playing in Los Angeles for much of his career, and the Thunder are coming off a painful, disappointing first-round playoff exit via the Utah Jazz.

