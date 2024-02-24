Thunder face the Rockets, aim for 5th straight win

Oklahoma City Thunder (39-17, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (25-31, 12th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Thunder take on Houston.

The Rockets are 17-15 in conference play. Houston has a 13-20 record against opponents over .500.

The Thunder have gone 23-13 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks ninth in the league scoring 15.3 fast break points per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder averaging 3.9.

The Rockets average 113.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 113.4 the Thunder allow. The Thunder average 8.5 more points per game (121.4) than the Rockets give up to opponents (112.9).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last meeting 110-101 on Dec. 7, with Dillon Brooks scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 110.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 122.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 8.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Tari Eason: out (leg), Steven Adams: out for season (knee).

Thunder: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press