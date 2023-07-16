Thunder’s Cason Wallace: ‘Jrue Holiday is someone to look up to’

Selected 10th overall by Dallas, Cason Wallace was promptly traded to Oklahoma City. Wallace was a highly touted prospect and now joins a team that is on the verge of breaking out with its young core and surplus of draft picks. The young guard talked with HoopsHype about playing for coach John Calipari, his fit alongside Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, his ability to adapt to play different styles, and more.

Wallace was one of many rookies and players that competed in a Call of Duty competition during the first weekend of Summer League. Like we covered in the Jordan Hawkins interview, about 100 NBA players participated over a two-day span to take home a $10,000 prize.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

You played a lot of football as a youngster. What parts of that game helped translate over to what you do on the basketball court?

Candice Ward/Getty Images

Cason Wallace: I feel like the physicality. Being able to play physical and not being afraid of contact helps you defensively and offensively when you jump into the rim like you get a foul but you still playing through it.

Your ability to step into passing lanes and generate steals and opportunities for your team is remarkable. Did that instinct come from football or it was natural for you since you were a kid?

CW: A little bit of both. Football, I was like, playing safety, linebacker. You read the quarterback you’re reading what the offense is going to do. So just being able to pick up on stuff like that and just see it before it happens.

What’s the biggest piece of advice you’ve gotten from coach John Calipari and anyone else at Kentucky?

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

CW: Probably stay true to yourself. Make sure that outside noises aren’t dictating what you want to do and influence your decisions. Make sure what you’re doing is what you want to do.

Yeah, it’s a long season. The NBA season is twice as long, so I know that you can’t get down too far on the loss and your team is going to help you get through it pretty much. The stronger y’all are off the court, the better you’ll be on the court.

You were drafted by your hometown team Dallas, but ended up getting traded to Oklahoma City. At any point did you think you would be playing for your hometown?

CW: Yeah, a little bit, and I was excited for that. But I also came to another spot that I really want us to come to so I feel like I couldn’t lose in the situation. So I’m glad that I’m with OKC, and we going to have fun next year.

Outside of being a shooter and defender, what do you want people to know about your game?

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

CW: I’d say just being a competitor always competed no matter what the situation was like. I work hard every time I was on the court.

With your ability to be a lockdown defender that should allow the Thunder to throw in three-guard lineups with yourself, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Josh Giddey. How do you see yourself playing alongside them?

CW: Like you said, being a defender. Finding the ball out of all my hands I’m capable, if I need to play on the wing, I’m capable. So just letting the ball flow, just playing basketball.

A lot of having longevity in this league is being able to adapt and change styles of play to fit what a team needs? Can you talk about an example where you needed to learn or tweak your game a bit to fit what a team has needed?

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

CW: Yeah, at Kentucky I had to. I started out playing the one and a two. But later on in the season, I switched to being the point guard like the whole time. So being able to adapt and still be able to hold my own like it is just the level that you have to keep getting better and better. You got to struggle at first, but you got to work to be better at it.

Story continues

You've mentioned that you watched a lot of Jrue Holiday growing up. What parts of his game did you emulate growing up?

CW: I like how he gets to his spots. I like how he has good pace coming off his pick and rolls. And you know, he has that dog mentality. He plays hard on both ends as well.

I want to be the best version of me but he is somebody that I look at as someone to look up to.

I was talking with Jordan Hawkins yeserday and he mentioned how he was the best shooter in the draft. Do you dispute that?

CW: We all have our personal opinions, but I mean if that’s what he thinks, that’s what he thinks.

What’s your experience like with Call of Duty?

CW: Yeah, I used to play a lot a lot. Even before that [COVID]. I played Black Ops a lot.

The AK47 is always good. I feel like in all Call of Duty [games], if you get an AK, you’re good.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype