Jailed: Vile thug who spat blood in female police officer's eye

A man who was filmed spitting blood in a female police officer's eye has been jailed for eight months.

Temisan Oritsejafor, 41, launched the attack on PC Annie Napier who was arresting him at his flat in Vincent Wyles House in Wyken, Coventry on 18 April, after assaulting neighbour Alison Osbourne.

During his arrested Oritsejafor - who at the time was on bail for a previous assault on an officer - suffered a bloody nose before spitting in PC Napier's face.

Oritsejafor previously admitted common assault and two charges of common assault on emergency workers at Warwick Crown Court in May.

On Thursday, he was jailed for eight months and ordered to pay a £149 victim surcharge.

His sentence counts two months’ imprisonment for the first incident, on March 29, and six months for the second, of which both will run consecutively.

Prosecutor Mark Phillips said: "A male officer who believed he was being aggressive took him to the floor, and was assisted by a female colleague, PC Napier, to restrain him.

"As they're getting him up, he spits into the officer's face. That is spit and blood, because he had had a bleeding nose earlier, and it catches her straight in the eye."

Playing a CCTV recording of the incident, Mr Phillips added: "She is clearly upset, and she's very shaken indeed."

Napier, who tested negative for COVID-19 following the incident, said: “As frontline officers, we know that we put ourselves in potential danger, but we now face the added risk of COVID-19 infection which then also puts our families at risk.

“It’s a shock when someone spits in your face and very unpleasant, so I’m pleased the force and the courts take these assaults so seriously.”

West Midlands Police superintendent Jenny Skryme said: “It is vulgar and unacceptable to spit at anybody, but even more so a key worker who is putting themselves at risk to keep people safe and catch criminals.

“Our officers are bravely and repeatedly on the frontline despite the understandable safety concerns across the country.

“This type of assault on our staff is deplorable and shouldn’t, and won’t, be tolerated.”