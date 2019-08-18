Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff wins Race 1, Plato penalised

Matt Kew
motorsport.com

The AmD Tuning driver’s 0.4-second victory over Dan Cammish earned the team its third series win, all scored this season, and Tordoff’s eighth – having last triumphed in the opening Silverstone race last season.

Tordoff had led the first race at Thruxton earlier in the year before an alternator failure sapped his car’s power and dropped him behind Andrew Jordan.

This time around, Plato was a match for Tordoff off the line and attempted to pass for the lead around the outside on the run through to Allard.

But as the pack headed on to the Complex, Tordoff’s inside line meant he could edge ahead in the braking zone to consolidate first place.

Plato remained in Tordoff’s tow for the remainder of the lap but was then was forced to serve a drivethrough penalty for a startline infringement.

The double BTCC champion had stopped his Vauxhall with its front bumper ahead of the line denoting his grid slot – falling foul of a new regulation brought in for the 2019 season.

With Plato dropped to the back, it allowed the FK8 Honda of Dan Cammish to give chase after Tordoff – driving the older FK2 ex-Team Dynamics Honda.

Tordoff crossed the line with a 0.843s advantage and although the race pace dropped by 1.3s per lap, he held on to the victory as the 30kg of success ballast aboard Cammish’s car hampered his pace on the abrasive asphalt.

Thanks to a change in engineering staff, the Ciceley Motorsport team’s new-found pace carried over from Saturday, with Adam Morgan crossing the line third.

The Mercedes driver pressured Cammish for much of the final third but was unable to take advantage.

The BTC Racing FK8 Honda of Josh Cook was fourth, while a ballast-free Tom Oliphant bagged rear-wheel-drive honours for the BMW 330i M Sport in fifth place.

Plato’s teammate Rob Collard was sixth ahead of second AmD driver and Rory Butcher.

Matt Neal took advantage of Ashley Sutton’s pass on Jordan through Church to climb to eighth.

, but when Sutton compromised Jordan’s line he snuck through and then used his superior straight line speed to demote the Subaru also.

.

.

.

Race results:

1

Sam Tordoff

AmD Tuning

Honda

20m55.872s

2

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.403s

3

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.714s

4

Josh Cook

BTC Racing

Honda

1.208s

5

Tom Oliphant

WSR

BMW

3.189s

6

Rob Collard

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

4.660s

7

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

Honda

8.923s

8

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

10.562s

9

Ash Sutton

BMR Racing

Subaru

10.863s

10

Chris Smiley

BTC Racing

Honda

11.446s

11

Tom Ingram

Speedworks Motorsport

Toyota

12.883s

12

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

13.422s

13

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

15.118s

14

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

17.272s

15

Ollie Jackson

Motorbase Performance

Ford

18.034s

16

Jake Hill

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

19.126s

17

Jason Plato

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

22.321s

18

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Infiniti

25.134s

19

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

25.337s

20

Daniel Rowbottom

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

25.837s

21

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

27.670s

22

Tom Chilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

29.823s

23

Michael Crees

Team Hard

Volkswagen

38.288s

24

Jack Goff

Team Hard

Volkswagen

38.454s

25

Rob Smith

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

39.463s

26

Nicolas Hamilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

41.643s

27

Mark Blundell

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

46.446s

28

Sam Osborne

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

48.601s

29

Senna Proctor

BMR Racing

Subaru

1m04.720s

30

Carl Boardley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1 Lap

