Thruxton BTCC: Tordoff wins Race 1, Plato penalised
The AmD Tuning driver’s 0.4-second victory over Dan Cammish earned the team its third series win, all scored this season, and Tordoff’s eighth – having last triumphed in the opening Silverstone race last season.
Tordoff had led the first race at Thruxton earlier in the year before an alternator failure sapped his car’s power and dropped him behind Andrew Jordan.
This time around, Plato was a match for Tordoff off the line and attempted to pass for the lead around the outside on the run through to Allard.
But as the pack headed on to the Complex, Tordoff’s inside line meant he could edge ahead in the braking zone to consolidate first place.
Plato remained in Tordoff’s tow for the remainder of the lap but was then was forced to serve a drivethrough penalty for a startline infringement.
The double BTCC champion had stopped his Vauxhall with its front bumper ahead of the line denoting his grid slot – falling foul of a new regulation brought in for the 2019 season.
With Plato dropped to the back, it allowed the FK8 Honda of Dan Cammish to give chase after Tordoff – driving the older FK2 ex-Team Dynamics Honda.
Tordoff crossed the line with a 0.843s advantage and although the race pace dropped by 1.3s per lap, he held on to the victory as the 30kg of success ballast aboard Cammish’s car hampered his pace on the abrasive asphalt.
Thanks to a change in engineering staff, the Ciceley Motorsport team’s new-found pace carried over from Saturday, with Adam Morgan crossing the line third.
The Mercedes driver pressured Cammish for much of the final third but was unable to take advantage.
The BTC Racing FK8 Honda of Josh Cook was fourth, while a ballast-free Tom Oliphant bagged rear-wheel-drive honours for the BMW 330i M Sport in fifth place.
Plato’s teammate Rob Collard was sixth ahead of second AmD driver and Rory Butcher.
Matt Neal took advantage of Ashley Sutton’s pass on Jordan through Church to climb to eighth.
, but when Sutton compromised Jordan’s line he snuck through and then used his superior straight line speed to demote the Subaru also.
Race results:
1
Sam Tordoff
AmD Tuning
Honda
20m55.872s
2
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.403s
3
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.714s
4
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
1.208s
5
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
3.189s
6
Rob Collard
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
4.660s
7
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
Honda
8.923s
8
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
10.562s
9
Ash Sutton
BMR Racing
Subaru
10.863s
10
Chris Smiley
BTC Racing
Honda
11.446s
11
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
12.883s
12
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
13.422s
13
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
15.118s
14
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
17.272s
15
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
18.034s
16
Jake Hill
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
19.126s
17
Jason Plato
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
22.321s
18
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Infiniti
25.134s
19
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
25.337s
20
Daniel Rowbottom
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
25.837s
21
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
27.670s
22
Tom Chilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
29.823s
23
Michael Crees
Team Hard
Volkswagen
38.288s
24
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
38.454s
25
Rob Smith
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
39.463s
26
Nicolas Hamilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
41.643s
27
Mark Blundell
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
46.446s
28
Sam Osborne
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
48.601s
29
Senna Proctor
BMR Racing
Subaru
1m04.720s
30
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1 Lap