Thruxton BTCC: Jordan passes Tordoff for Race 1 win

WSR BMW driver Jordan was forced out of the second and third races in the previous round at Donington Park after being hospitalised, but bounced back to take the win by 1.339 seconds.

That allowed Jordan’s teammate Colin Turkington to close, and the top four broke away in a processional opening half of the race.

Tordoff blamed the error on an electrical issue, which set off an alarm in the car before affecting the power steering.

The loss of momentum allowed Jordan to close and pass prior to the braking zone of the final-corner chicane complex.

On the final lap, Tordoff again struggled out of Church and allowed Cammish an attempt at a similar run, but Tordoff held on to second place, with Turkington fourth.

Ashley Sutton (Subaru) and Honda's Matt Neal diced behind, with pre-race points leader Sutton carrying the maximum 54kg of success ballast.

He collected the slide and had to cut the chicane, but having already been ahead Neal retained the place to finished seventh ahead of Rob Collard with Sutton dropping down to ninth.

Jake Hill rounded out the top 10 ahead of Josh Cook and Donington Park race three winner Tom Ingram.

