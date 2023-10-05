How to get throwback yearbook pictures with new AI tool
Artificial intelligence (AI) appears to be the gift that keeps on giving, at least when it comes to creating weirdly accurate throwback pictures for social media.
If you’ve recently noticed a number of your social media friends sharing vintage-looking yearbook pictures, then you finally have your explanation.
Epik AI is the hottest new trend — a photo-editing app that generates AI-powered yearbook photos that are channelling some serious Nineties energy.
The platform’s AI Yearbook feature takes a handful of pictures from its users before generating around 60 iconic shots that could be straight out of all those classic high-school movies.
While the app is free to download, people need to pay to access the yearbook shots. However, this hasn’t deterred a number of stars from showing off some impressive throwback looks.
Want to get involved? Here’s how to get Epik AI Yearbook pictures for yourself.
What is the AI Yearbook picture trend?
The AI Yearbook has taken over social media in recent days, with people sharing their favourite vintage snaps generated through the app.
Influencers like Bretman Rock and a number of other well-known faces have also gotten involved, posting the epic results to Instagram.
To get the best results, make sure all your images are clear, well-lit, and free of accessories like sunglasses. The app encourages you to share a variety of expressions and angles as well.
The app also claims that the “uploaded photos are deleted immediately from EPIK servers after your yearbook image is made”.
How to get AI Yearbook pictures
It’s worth noting that you will need to pay to access your yearbook pictures. At the moment, there’s no way to access these images for free.
To get your yearbook pictures:
You’ll need to download the Epik AI app to your smartphone.
It’s available to download for free from any standard app store.
When you go into the app, you’ll see a button for the AI Yearbook.
You’ll then be asked to upload eight to 12 selfies of yourself into the app.
Then you need to select your gender.
You can then choose from two payment options. Currently, there’s a discounted price and you can pay either £3.99 for 24-hour delivery or £5.99 for less than two-hour delivery.
You can then play around with all the templates to create your perfect yearbook shots.
Like the rest of the internet, don’t forget to share your images on social media.