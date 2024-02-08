How to Throw a Taylor Swift-Inspired Super Bowl Party

Swifties are sharing their ideas for a Taylor Swift-themed Super Bowl party including song-inspired snacks and glittery footballs

@athomewithshannon/TikTok; David Eulitt/Getty Swifties share their ideas for Taylor Swift-inspired decorations

While we don’t know if Taylor Swift will be at the Super Bowl game, she certainly will be the inspiration for many watch parties.

Swifties have been sharing their ideas for a Eras Tour-themed Super Bowl party on social media with everything from glittery props to food with clever names inspired by her hits. One TikTok creator, Shannon Doherty, shared several videos detailing her sparkly decorations.

Doherty’s “Super Bowl Decor Taylor’s Version” includes jazzed up footballs, which she makes simply with Mod Podge and glitter. She has goodie bags with lettered beads, sparkly miniature helmets, and pun-filled cards with sayings like “Chief of my heart” and an illustration of Travis Kelce.

Friendship bracelets were swapped among fans during Swift’s Eras Tour, so Doherty also demonstrates how to create extra-large friendship bracelets for garland. The TikToker strings plastic balls, styrofoam circles and miniature footballs before adding letter stickers to create the phrases. She suggests fitting sayings like “In My Super Bowl Era” or “End Game.”

This method of supersized bracelets was also seen this holiday season, when fans made Swift-themed Christmas trees on TikTok.

@athomewithshannon/TikTok Swifties are making frienship bracelet-inspired Super Bowl decor

But no Super Bowl party is complete without an extensive food menu and Swifties did not disappoint with their punny ideas.

X user Rohita Kadambi‘s list of Swift-themed food puns blew up on the social media platform. Her menu includes “Death By a Thousand (Cold) Cuts,” “Back to Decemburgers” and “Pitcher to Burn,” along with many other song-inspired items.

If you are planning Taylor Swift themed Super Bowl Snacks: pic.twitter.com/xVK82l0rcR — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 1, 2024

Reddit users have also been brainstorming food names, like “Getaway Carbs” and “You Belong with Meatballs,” from user @Traditional-Pen-2486, or “Pigs in a Blanket Space,” from @Alert_Knee_5862.

Many Swifties have shared their plans to serve “vegetables with seemingly ranch,” referencing when Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs and was photographed next to a plate of chicken tenders, ketchup and what appeared to be ranch. A popular X account called @tswifterastour, re-shared the photo with the caption, “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” — and the post quickly went viral.

For any Super Bowl party hosts who really want to impress their guests, People Food editor (and the staff's resident baker) Ana Calderone stepped up the Swift-themed snack game with her “Linzer Tarts (Ana’s Version).” She shared her carefully piped, jam-filled and friendship bracelet-inspired treats on TikTok.

The secret to making the "letter beads" is to pipe small dots of white frosting onto your cookies, flip them onto a piece of parchment paper and freeze them for 10 minutes. Then they become flat enough so you can pipe on whatever message you want. Use sprinkles for colorful beads.

Ana Calderone Taylor Swift Linzer Tarts

After the Kansas City Chiefs secured their ticket into the 2024 Super Bowl, people wondered whether Swift would be able to attend the Feb. 11 game in Las Vegas after her Feb. 10 Eras Tour stop in Tokyo to support the team and her tight end boyfriend Kelce.

The Grammy winner has yet to speak on her travel plans but the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C. assured fans that the “Mastermind” singer could “comfortably” make the trek — leveraging Swift’s album titles Speak Now, Fearless and Red in a statement.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the embassy wrote in a statement.



