Through the keyhole of some of the UK's most lusted-after properties
Traditional “curb appeal” has been replaced by “lawn allure,” as searches for properties with outdoor space have gone through the roof since coronavirus lockdowns.
Searches for properties with a garden are up 193% on rental app Movebubble, compared to the week before lockdown, while searches for houses with a terrace skyrocketed have 203% — highlighting renters' newfound appreciation for the need to have access to the outdoors.
A surge in searches for properties with bike storage, up 1,500% over the same period since mid-March also emerged, reflecting demand for mobility amid concerns about catching coronavirus on public transport.
READ MORE: Property website Rightmove sees busiest day on record
These are some of the most sought-after alfresco properties Brits have been looking at since lockdown started to relax.
A London apartment with the ultimate rooftop playground
Located in London’s Hayes, this £1,275 ($1,574.48) per month one-bed, one-bath apartment is offers the ultimate rooftop, with everything from hammocks to table tennis and giant chess, and also boasts a balcony and bike storage.
The building is a three-minute walk to Hayes & Harlington station, taking you to London Paddington in less than 20 mins.
There is also a front-desk concierge, bike storage, and not only is the building pet-friendly, it even offers dog-sitting.
A two-bed apartment in Manchester’s Northern Quarter
This newly-reburbushed two-bed flat for £1,045 a month has both a balcony and a roof terrace with a view.
The building has a front-desk concierge and boasts bike storage, a shared lounge with a large TV, and event space. It is also pet-friendly.
A luxury Fulham riverside apartment
This £3,471 per month luxury riverside apartment offers a balcony, a tennis court and award-winning on-site gardens.
The brand new property, purposefully built for renters and pet-friendly, also comes with bike storage and a gym.
READ MORE: Coronavirus — UK property prices 'will take 11 months to recover'
A three-bed house hosting a private garden in Worsley Green
Just a stone’s throw away from Worsley Green, this three-bedroom house for £1,595 a month offers plenty of outdoor space, with a balcony, a terrace and a private garden.
A six-bed home in London with private patio garden
This £9,533 per month newly-refurbished family home has it all — a beautiful balcony, a terrace and a private patio garden.
It boasts two reception rooms, a formal drawing room, an eat-in kitchen, a en-suite master bedroom with a balcony, four further bedrooms, two bathrooms and two studies — making it perfectly suited for working from home.
Figures emerged this week that asking prices for properties in England are more than £6,000 higher than before the lockdown began, according to Rightmove.
Homeowners appear to be confident of cashing in on a “flood of pent-up demand” and new interest in moving sparked by the lockdown, despite the economic fallout of the pandemic.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: House prices jump in England as estate agents overwhelmed
The site also recorded its 10 busiest ever days in May and June, with the UK collectively spending almost a million hours on the site on 6 June.