Through the keyhole of some of the UK's most lusted-after properties

Searches for properties with outdoor space have gone through the roof since lockdown. Photo: The Astley/Savills/Movebubble

Traditional “curb appeal” has been replaced by “lawn allure,” as searches for properties with outdoor space have gone through the roof since coronavirus lockdowns.

Searches for properties with a garden are up 193% on rental app Movebubble, compared to the week before lockdown, while searches for houses with a terrace skyrocketed have 203% — highlighting renters' newfound appreciation for the need to have access to the outdoors.

A surge in searches for properties with bike storage, up 1,500% over the same period since mid-March also emerged, reflecting demand for mobility amid concerns about catching coronavirus on public transport.

These are some of the most sought-after alfresco properties Brits have been looking at since lockdown started to relax.

This one-bed one-bath apartment is less than 30 minutes from central London. (The Gatefold Buildings/Movebubble)

Located in London’s Hayes, this £1,275 ($1,574.48) per month one-bed, one-bath apartment is offers the ultimate rooftop, with everything from hammocks to table tennis and giant chess, and also boasts a balcony and bike storage.

The building offers the 'ultimate rooftop playground'. (The Gatefold Buildings/Movebubble)

The building is a three-minute walk to Hayes & Harlington station, taking you to London Paddington in less than 20 mins.

There is also a front-desk concierge, bike storage, and not only is the building pet-friendly, it even offers dog-sitting.

(The Astley/Savills/Movebubble)

This newly-reburbushed two-bed flat for £1,045 a month has both a balcony and a roof terrace with a view.

The property has both a rooftop terrace and a balcony. (The Astley/Savills/Movebubble)

The building has a front-desk concierge and boasts bike storage, a shared lounge with a large TV, and event space. It is also pet-friendly.

(MyLo Fulham Riverside/Greystar/Movebubble)

This £3,471 per month luxury riverside apartment offers a balcony, a tennis court and award-winning on-site gardens.

The on-site gardens are award-winning. (MyLo Fulham Riverside/Greystar/Movebubble)

The brand new property, purposefully built for renters and pet-friendly, also comes with bike storage and a gym.

The balcony overlooks the Thames. (MyLo Fulham Riverside/Greystar/Movebubble)

(The Green/Briscombe Nutter & Staff/Movebubble)

Just a stone’s throw away from Worsley Green, this three-bedroom house for £1,595 a month offers plenty of outdoor space, with a balcony, a terrace and a private garden.

(The Green/Briscombe Nutter & Staff/Movebubble)

(Carter Jonas/Movebubble)

This £9,533 per month newly-refurbished family home has it all — a beautiful balcony, a terrace and a private patio garden.

The private patio garden is lush and green. (Carter Jonas/Movebubble)

It boasts two reception rooms, a formal drawing room, an eat-in kitchen, a en-suite master bedroom with a balcony, four further bedrooms, two bathrooms and two studies — making it perfectly suited for working from home.

Figures emerged this week that asking prices for properties in England are more than £6,000 higher than before the lockdown began, according to Rightmove.

Homeowners appear to be confident of cashing in on a “flood of pent-up demand” and new interest in moving sparked by the lockdown, despite the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The site also recorded its 10 busiest ever days in May and June, with the UK collectively spending almost a million hours on the site on 6 June.