‘Throne out’: what the papers say about Prince Andrew’s royal removal

The Queen’s second son is given blanket front-page coverage as he faces prospect of lengthy legal proceedings over sexual assault allegation





The Queen’s humiliating removal of Prince Andrew from military and royal roles over his sexual assault case dominates the front pages today.

Using a photograph of a grim-looking Duke of York being driven to Windsor Castle to face his defenestration, the Telegraph headline says “Queen freezes out Andrew”.

The Mail also goes with the same haunting picture and the headline “Driven out” after the showdown meeting at Windsor Castle, and claims that it was his older brother Prince Charles “who demanded his exile over US sex case”. Prince Andrew strongly denies the assault accusations brought by Virginia Giuffre.

The Guardian says “Queen strips Andrew of military and royal roles” alongside a large picture of the prince in full military garb.

Guardian front page, Friday 14 January 2022: Queen strips Andrew of military and royal roles pic.twitter.com/yK11s9cAsC — The Guardian (@guardian) January 13, 2022

The Times goes with “Andrew humiliated as Queen strips his titles” under a picture of the prince and his mother at a state occasion in happier times.

THE TIMES: Andrew humiliated as Queen strips his titles #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Fr7QDPOUm0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 13, 2022

In a drama that seems tailor-made for an episode of The Crown, the Express reckons that the Queen has acted to safeguard the wider interests of the royal family. “Queen casts Andrew adrift… for sake of the monarchy”, proclaims its headline.

Tomorrow's front page: Queen casts Andrew adrift ... for sake of the monarchy#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/hjyj37dyrQ pic.twitter.com/FIvnuGyAZc — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 13, 2022

Never ones to see the chance for a good pun wasted, the Sun’s splash head is “Throne out”, and says that the Queen’s “favourite son” is now merely a private citizen.

Tomorrow's front page: The Queen dramatically stripped Prince Andrew of all his royal and military titles after summoning him to Windsor Castlehttps://t.co/9ebsxmSAKp pic.twitter.com/MeYNDucKAo — The Sun (@TheSun) January 13, 2022

The Metro can’t resist the play on words either …

The main head in the Scotsman is “Queen strips Prince of his titles as sex case looms”, while the i has “Prince Andrew cast out by the Queen”.

SCOTSMAN: Queen strips Prince of his titles as sex case looms #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ofvrRCQEpq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 13, 2022

The Mirror does not lead with the Andrew story, relegating it to a picture tease on the front . However, its main story does have a royal angle, claiming “No 10 ‘parties on eve of Philip funeral’” while the Queen mourned the death of her husband alone last year.