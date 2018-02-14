Thrills and Spills - A Figure Skating lesson with Olympian Adam Rippon

American Adam Rippon put his figure skating skills on display in PyeongChang, winning a bronze medal in the figure skating team event at the Olympic Games, but how does he fare as a coach?

Rippon put his teaching talents to the test with Yahoo Sports’ fantasy football expert and former competitive figure skater Liz Loza.

During their skating lesson, Rippon told Loza that despite the adversity he faced on and off the ice, the rink has always been his sanctuary. In making his Olympic debut at 28 years old, Rippon is finally living his best life by sharing his authentic self with the world.

The Olympian also shared skating techniques with Loza, who experienced spills and thrills with her charismatic coach. After her 15-year figure skating hiatus, Rippon helped Loza shake off the rust and restore some of her luster on the ice.

You can catch Rippon chase another medal on Olympic ice in the men’s individual competition, beginning Thursday, February 15.