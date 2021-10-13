Thrills and chills of stock car racing action
Audience and drivers alike experienced some thrills, chills and spills at the stock car and truck racing events played out on the Roughneck Off-Road track in Liverpool Sept. 18-19.
Eighteen drivers pushed their cars to the limit as they competed for the number one spot on a cloud-covered, wet Saturday afternoon.
The sun shone the final day as 79 trucks and their drivers competed in a test of speed and skill in some heart-thumping racing action.
The next racing action, the final races of the season, are scheduled for October 23 (stock cars) beginning at 1 p.m. The trucks will go the next day beginning at 9 a.m.
Kevin McBain, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, LighthouseNOW Progress Bulletin