‘The Thrilling Adventure Hour’ Returns With Streaming Shows To Benefit US Food Banks

For a decade starting in 2005, writer/producers Ben Acker and Ben Blacker produced a stage show at LA’s Largo at the Coronet, later adding a popular podcast in the style of old-time radio.

The show featured a Who’s Who of young acting talent (known as the Workjuice Players), culled from TV, film, stand-up, sketch, animation, and the theater. Guest stars included everyone from Joseph Gordon Levitt and Weird Al Yankovich to Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and more. The podcast received over two million downloads.

Now, the show has returned in a livestream version, bringing back the regular cast, who will be “on stage” via Zoom. Three shows in April and May having raised over $50,000 for food banks in LA, NY and other US cities.

The next show arrives Saturday, May 23, at 5 PM PT/8 ET, and features guests Nathan Fillion (The Rookie; Firefly), Mark Proksch (What We Do In the Shadows), and Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele).

All of the regular cast are “on stage” via Zoom at ThrillingAdventure.live, including Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Busy Philipps (Cougar Town), Marc Evan Jackson (The Good Place), Joshua Malina (Scandal), Autumn Reeser (The Arrangement), Craig Cackowski (Drunk History), Janet Varney (Stan Against Evil), Hal Lublin (The Venture Bros), Annie Savage (Conan), and Mark Gagliardi (Blood & Treasure). Featuring original score by Jonathan Dinerstein (Con Man), original songs by Jonathan Coulton (The Good Fight), Rhett Miller (Old 97s), and more, the new incarnation of the new-time podcast in the style of old old-time radio also has featured such guest stars as Clark Gregg (Agents of SHIELD), Bradley Whitford (Handmaid’s Tale), Jason Ritter (A Million Little Things), Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911), Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), and more.

