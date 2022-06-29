Thrift store ditches plastic

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The Salvation Army is joining the growing number of businesses that have permanently eliminated plastic checkout bags.

The thrift stores will stop using plastic bags on July 3, in recognition of International Plastic Bag Free Day.

With a 2030 target date set for the elimination of plastic waste from winding up in landfills, beaches, waterways and forests, the Liberal government announced details of bans on single-use plastic items on June 20.

These items include single-use plastic straws, stir sticks and cutlery. The ban will go into effect this December. Companies will be banned from importing or making plastic bags and takeout containers by the end of this year, from selling them by the end of 2023 and from exporting them by the end of 2025.

Danielle Haney, manager of the Salvation Army Thrift Store on Memorial Avenue, said the organization already practices environmental stewardship through many recycling programs. Scrap metals are recycled, and unsellable clothing is purchased by textile buyers who distribute it to people in need or break it down for reuse.

“It’s the items that have had their time out there (on the floor),” she said.

“They’ve done the rotation and we’ve got to make room for new stuff.”

Haney doesn’t think there will be a big adjustment for the customers to learn about the bagging changes because they have already been forewarned.

“I think if we keep everybody in the loop, and we’ve been definitely telling them it’s coming so they can remember to bring their recycle bags,” she said.

“I find most of them say, ‘I always have bags in my car and I forgot them,’ so we’re just reminding people that this is to come. Of course, we would always help them carry out their purchases too. And we do a lot of boxing anyway to try to save on the bags.”

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags with them to shop at any of the thrift stores, or they can choose to purchase a Salvation Army Refresh, Recycle, Restyle reusable eco bag for $1.99.

The Salvation Army is Canada’s largest textile recycler, and with more than 15 billion plastic bags used in Canada every year, eliminating single-use plastic bags for them is an important step toward a circular economy. Last year, donations and purchases from the Salvation Army Thrift Stores diverted over 82.4 million pounds through retail recycling.

Haney reminds people that the Salvation Army Thrift Store relies on donations of gently used clothing and household items.

“We are definitely in need of donations,” she said. “We’ve seen a decline over the last couple of years, possibly because of the COVID pandemic, people selling items online, there’s more competition, and stuff is more disposable these days.”

Donations are at the heart of the work done by the Salvation Army, which is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in Canada. Both adult and children’s clothing and housewares are the most needed items year-round.

Donations are accepted at the Thunder Bay locations on Memorial Avenue and on Red River Road.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal