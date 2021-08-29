Threw Stones at Cops, Blocked Highway: Khattar Defends Police Action on Farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has defended the police action against protesting farmers in Karnal on Saturday, 28 August, saying that they had promised peaceful protests but had instead thrown stones at the police force and blocked the highways.

Haryana Police on Saturday had lathi-charged several farmers blocking National Highway-3 and the Delhi-Amritsar Highway to protest against police brutality against other farmers in Karnal.

The farmers were reportedly protesting a meeting chaired by CM Khattar in Karnal. The clashes between the police forces and farmers reportedly took place near the Bastar toll plaza

According to PTI, around 10 people were injured in Saturday's incident.

Speaking to the media on Saturday evening, Khattar said that the action taken by the police was to maintain law and order.

“If they had to protest, they should have done so in a peaceful manner, no one would have any objection to that. They had earlier assured that they will hold peaceful protests. But if they hurl stones at police, block highway, then police will take steps to maintain law and order," he said, according to PTI.

He also condemn farmers' outfits for giving a call to oppose Khattar's meeting in Karnal.

"Obstructing the function of any organisation, on account of any reason, in itself is anti-democratic,” CM Khattar added.

Meanwhile, Karnal Police IG Mamta Singh said that the police had used "mild force" because the farmers were blocking the highway and had also pelted some stones at the cops.

One visual shared on social media from the incident shows a man holding a bandage to his head, with blood on his shirt and leg. Meanwhile, a viral video also shows 2018 batch IAS officer Ayush Sinha instructing the cops to “pick up each protester and hit them."

Sinha can be heard saying “sar phod dena” (break their heads) to the cops.

(With inputs from PTI.)

