ThreeD Capital Reports Premium Nickel Resources Signs Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Assets in Botswana

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce that Premium Nickel Resources (“PNR”), a private Canadian company that provides direct exposure to nickel-copper-cobalt opportunities in the southern African region, has executed a definitive asset purchase agreement with the Liquidator of BCL Limited to acquire assets in Botswana.



ThreeD is a founding shareholder of PNR and currently owns 7,005,007 common shares, representing approximately 9% of PNR’s total issued and outstanding common shares. Furthermore, Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman & CEO of ThreeD, is on the Board of Directors of PNR.

More information on this subject can be found in PNR’s press release below:

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - Premium Nickel Resources ("PNR") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive asset purchase agreement ("APA") with the Liquidator of BCL Limited ("BCL") to acquire the Selebi and Selebi North (together, the "Selebi Assets") nickel-copper-cobalt ("Ni-Cu-Co") assets and related infrastructure formerly operated by BCL. PNR is targeting the closing of this transaction, and transfer of ownership of the assets, within 120 days. PNR is also negotiating a separate asset purchase agreement to finalize terms for any prioritized Tati Nickel Mining Company ("TNMC") assets that may be purchased.

PNR submitted its indicative offer to the BCL and TNMC liquidators in June 2020 to acquire the assets of the former producing BCL Mining Complex and separately the TNMC operations located in north-eastern Botswana. On February 10, 2021, PNR was selected as the preferred bidder and on March 22, 2021, PNR entered into a memorandum of understanding providing for a six-month exclusivity period to complete additional work and negotiate the asset purchase agreements (see news release dated March 24, 2021).

PNR CEO, Keith Morrison commented, "During the exclusivity period, PNR has been collecting new information, including approximately 700 kgs of fresh representative ore. The subsequent metallurgical testing, carried out at SGS Lakefield, confirmed our redevelopment plan for Selebi to produce separate copper and nickel-cobalt concentrates. With the completion of this binding APA, PNR will move forward with closing of the transaction and assuming the ownership of the Selebi assets. The Selebi redevelopment plan incorporates the use of less power and water to reach an exportable commodity, and have a much lower environmental impact when compared to the legacy BCL processing and smelting."

The Selebi Assets include two shafts and related infrastructure (rail, power and water). Shaft sinking and plant construction started in 1970. Mining concluded in October 2016 when the operations were placed on care and maintenance due to a failure in the processing facility. PNR's redevelopment plan is based on the re-characterization of the remaining resources and the ability to produce both a Cu concentrate and a separate Ni-Co concentrate.

PNR is preparing plans to perform exploration activities during the 120-day closing period to define the upside potential of the remaining resources at both Selebi and Selebi North through the application of borehole electromagnetic technologies.

PNR continues to monitor the global COVID-19 developments and is committed to working with health and safety as a priority and in full respect of all government and local COVID-19 protocol requirements. PNR has developed COVID-19 travel, living and working protocols and is ensuring integration of those protocols with the currently applicable protocols of The Government of Botswana and surrounding communities.

About Premium Nickel Resources Corporation

PNR is a Canadian company dedicated to the exploration and development of high-quality nickel-copper-cobalt (Ni-Cu-Co) resources. We believe that the medium to long-term demand for these metals will grow through continued global urbanization and the increasing replacement of internal combustion engines with electric motors. Importantly, these metals are key to a low-carbon future.

PNR maintains a skilled team with strong financial, technical and operational expertise to take an asset from discovery to exploration to mining.

PNR has focused its efforts on discovering world class nickel sulphide assets in jurisdictions with rule-of-law that fit a strict criteria that comply with PNR's values and principles which stand up against the highest acceptable industry standards. We are committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Charles Riopel

Chairman of the Board

Premium Nickel Resources Corporation

For more information contact:

Premium Nickel Resources Corporation

130 Spadina Avenue, Suite 401

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5V 2L4

info@premiumnickelresources.ca

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Jakson Inwentash

Vice President Investments

jinwentash@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 107

