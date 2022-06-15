ThreeD Capital Inc. Acquires Securities of Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

ThreeD Capital Inc
·3 min read
ThreeD Capital Inc
ThreeD Capital Inc

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, announces that through the completion of a private placement (“Acquisition”), ThreeD acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 500,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) and 500,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Subject Warrants” and together with the Subject Shares, the “Subject Units”) of Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (“Nirvana” or the “Company”). The Subject Shares represented approximately 1.4% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Nirvana. As a result of the Acquisition, the percentage ownership held by ThreeD and the Sheldon Inwentash (the “Joint Actor”) increased by 2.1%, on a partially diluted basis, from the last early warning report filed in connection with the acquisition of Nirvana shares, from which the Joint Actor, with ThreeD, reported a 13.6% ownership on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of any warrants held.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, ThreeD and the Joint Actor owned and controlled an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares and nil warrants of Nirvana representing approximately 13.6% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-dilutive and partially dilutive basis. Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 9.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-dilutive and partially dilutive basis. The Joint Actor held an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 4.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-dilutive and partially dilutive basis.

Immediately following the Acquisition, ThreeD and the Joint Actor own and control an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares and 500,000 warrants of Nirvana, representing approximately 14.5% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 15.7% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares and an aggregate of 500,000 warrants of the Company, representing approximately 10.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 11.4% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants). The Joint Actor held an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 4.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-dilutive and partially dilutive basis.

The Acquisition was conducted through a private placement and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD or the Joint Actor could increase or decrease its investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The aggregate consideration paid for the acquisition of the Subject Units was $150,000, or $0.30 per Subject Unit.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
chapman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canadian QB Nathan Rourke leads Lions sweep of CFL Week 1 top performer awards

    TORONTO — Led by Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke, the B.C. Lions swept top performer honours for Week 1 of the 2022 CFL season. Running back James Butler and defensive back T.J. Lee were also honoured for their contributions to the Lions' season-opening 59-15 rout of visiting Edmonton on Saturday. Rourke was 26-of-29 passing (89.7 per cent) for 282 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in his first game as the Lions' full-time starter. The Victoria native was just as dangerous on t

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Canada's sport minister announces new measures to protect athletes from maltreatment, abuse

    In an attempt to combat what Canada's sport minister has called a safe sport crisis in the country, federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Sunday morning a number of new measures to hold sport organizations across the country accountable, with the ultimate goal of protecting athletes from maltreatment and abuse. During the announcement in Montreal, St-Onge outlined a number of efforts to set up a framework that will make sport safer for all participants in Canada. Effective April 20

  • Lightning worth marvelling over

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie gush over the Tampa Bay Lightning after making the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season.

  • Childhood memories translate to cricket boom in Thunder Bay, Ont., that's attracting national interest

    Weekends at Chapples Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., bring back a wave of good memories for cricket player Stefin Cyriac. "I've been playing cricket since I was seven or eight," Cyriac said. "Where I grew up — it's called Kerala, it's in India — cricket is one of the main sports. "I think cricket is the most popular game in India, so it's kind of bringing back my childhood memories. I've been missing this cricket for a long time." Now, Cyriac is at the forefront of a surge in popularity of cricket in

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold