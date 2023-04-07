Three youths ages 12, 16, and 17 charged in triple murder of teens in Florida

Two juveniles have been arrested and authorities are searching for a third after a triple murder last week in Ocala, Florida, police said Friday. All three are charged with first-degree murder.

One of the juveniles is 12 years old. He was already in custody after being arrested last week in connection with a different case: a disturbance at his school.

Another defendant, age 17, was taken into custody at his home.

The third defendant, age 16, remained at large Friday morning.

The three victims — two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy — were shot at the same time on March 30, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods announced during an emotional press conference Friday.

Their bodies were found in separate Ocklawaha, Florida, locations on March 30, 31 and April 1.

IMMIGRATION: Vigilantes along US-Mexico border? Texas bills would shift border patrol to state hands

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods announced on April 7, 2023, that they had made an arrest in the "hybrid gang" triple murders in the Ocklawaha area of Marion County, Florida.

Woods said the two defendants in custody made incriminating statements about their involvement in the shootings.

Sheriff's officials believe the three defendants and the three victims were engaged in vehicle burglaries, a practice known as "car hopping." In such cases, thieves work an area looking for unlocked vehicles.

Woods would not say how many firearms were involved in this case. But he did say one gun was obtained by the defendants in a vehicle burglary.

Woods said robbery was the motive for the killings, though he did not elaborate. All six were together at the time of the deaths.

While urging the public to help turn in the third defendant, Woods said all six had connections to local "gangs."

"They took a life without thought. They deserve the full extent of the law," he said.

Sheriff's officials said their agency has had minimal contact with the defendants in the past.

This article originally appeared on USATNetwork: Three youths aged 12, 16 and 17 charged in Florida, triple murder