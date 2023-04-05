Three years of breathing polluted air increases risk of lung cancer

Hazey smoke-filled air over London - Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA

Just three years of breathing polluted air can increase a person’s risk of lung cancer, a study has found.

Scientists have found, for the first time, the mechanism that proves air pollution causes lung cancer to develop.

Research funded by Cancer Research UK and conducted by the Francis Crick Institute showed that small pieces of carbon particulates, known as PM2.5, enter deep into the lungs and lead to tumour development.

A key gene, known as EGFR, mutates and then the presence of the air pollution exacerbates the growth and expansion of these mutated cells, the study found.

Prof Charles Swanton, the chief clinician for Cancer Research UK and lead investigator on the study, said: “Our study has fundamentally changed how we view lung cancer in people who have never smoked.

“Cells with cancer-causing mutations accumulate naturally as we age, but they are normally inactive.

“We’ve demonstrated that air pollution wakes these cells up in the lungs, encouraging them to grow and potentially form tumours.

“The mechanism we’ve identified could ultimately help us to find better ways to prevent and treat lung cancer in never-smokers.”

The study involved pioneering animal trials as well as looking at human data and found a strong link between air pollution and lung cancer.

One dataset of 228 individuals found that a person living in an area with bad air pollution for just three years was more likely to develop lung cancer than someone with good air quality.

The genetic work finds the first causal mechanism connecting dirty air with lung cancer. Non-smoking related lung cancer is now the eighth most common form of cancer, and smoking remains by far the biggest risk factor for the disease.

“The finding that as little as three years of PM2.5 exposure is enough to have a measurable adverse effect should lead to action now,” said Prof Matthew Peters, a professor of respiratory medicine at Macquarie University, who was not involved in the study.

“These findings should drive rapid transition to transport energy sources that do not generate PM2.5 – EV and clean hydrogen.”

‘Cheap tablet against lung cancer’

The scientists are hopeful that by shedding light on how lung cancer develops they can help to prevent it.

Prof Swanton said a statin-like drug to protect against lung cancer and ensure the inflammation that can lead to the disease is kept under control could be developed in as little as 10 years.

“We’ll need more research to understand the downstream pathways to be able to ultimately one day create a cheap tablet against lung cancer,” he said.

“That’s the aspiration of course. We’re probably 10 to 20 years from that. I think there is hope for the future that cancer prevention, molecular cancer prevention as we call it, might be a realistic and optimistic opportunity.”

Commenting on the research, Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of Asthma + Lung UK, said: “This important research is further evidence of air pollution having a role in causing lung cancer, the deadliest cancer in the UK, in non-smokers.

“Up to now the Government has failed to match the ambition that’s needed to tackle this problem.

“We need to see bold action, including plans to get the most polluting vehicles off our roads, if we are to reduce toxic air and protect people’s health.”