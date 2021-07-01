Three workers die while cleaning sewer line in Silvassa

Visuals from Silvassa (ANI)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli [India], July 2 (ANI): Three workers died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a sewer line in Silvassa on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Dokmardi area of Silvassa. Police reached the spot after receiving information. The bodies were then recovered with help of a JCB machine.

"Bodies of the three persons have been recovered and sent for postmortem. An investigation will be conducted," Tehsildar TN Sharma said.

The investigation is underway. Further details awaited. (ANI)