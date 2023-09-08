Three women attacked in east London leaving one requiring plastic surgery

Police want to speak to this man as part of an investigation into an assault on three women in Redbridge. (Met Police)

Two women and a girl in her late teens were verbally threatened and then attacked in a vicious assault in east London which left one requiring plastic surgery.

Detectives investigating the incident said the group were walking past the New Fairlop Oak pub in Fencepiece Road, Ilford on May 14 this year when sexual comments were made toward the teenager.

After walking away from the men the women were then attacked, in the incident at 2.15am.

Police have now released images of two men they want to speak.

Detective Constable Amanda Mead said: “We think these men may have information about the attack on these women, one of whom now requires plastic surgery on her face following the assault.

“Various efforts are ongoing to trace these men, and we feel now is the right time to release their images.

Detectives also want to interview this man. (Met Police)

“Both violence and its aftermath can be deeply traumatic and we are committed to tackling violence against women and girls in Redbridge.

“Please contact my team, or call Crimestoppers anonymously if you recognise them.”

Please contact police on 101 quoting CAD 859/14MAY23 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.