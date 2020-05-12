Three women arrested on over death of baby girl in Portsmouth

Three women have been arrested over the death of a baby girl in Portsmouth.

The infant was found at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road on the morning of 25 January and police have detained the trio - aged 20, 21 and 39 - on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The women, all from Portsmouth, were arrested on Tuesday morning and remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Baker, of Hampshire Police, said: "We know that this case was upsetting for a lot of people within the community and we want to reassure you that our officers are trained to deal with sensitive investigations such as this, which can often be very complex."

He added that the force was "not in a position to provide any further details" at the moment, with officers continuing to conduct inquiries in the city.

Anyone who has information should call 101, quoting 44200030626, or visit mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC20E02-PO1.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.